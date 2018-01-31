Neither State Nor Centre Is Doing Anything For Welfare Of Widows: Supreme Court

During a hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court slammed both the centre and state for not doing anything for the welfare of widows.

According to a report in The Times Of India, a bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta questioned the counsel representing the Centre, “Nobody is interested in the welfare of widows. Have you seen the plight of these widows? What are we supposed to do?” The bench castigated the centre’s counsel when it sought more time to respond to the affidavits given by the state. It said, “That is all the Union of India does. Prays for time. Time is eternal. What else can we do except to give time? Nobody wants to look after them (widows). When their families do not want to look after them, how can we expect the Union of India to look after them?”

Supreme Court has set February 7 as the next date for the hearing. It also ordered Centre’s counsel to respond to the report given by the six-member committee. The apex court had earlier appointed six members to make a report about the conditions of widows and find a common working plan for it.

Prior to this, the Apex Court had taken a note of the conditions of the widows in 2007, while hearing a plea, underlining how they lived in welfare homes in Vrindavan. During the hearing, it had referred to various reports put forth by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), District Legal Services Authority and National Commission for Women. The reports read that their (widows) condition was pathetic. The shelter homes in Vrindavan even lacked basic necessities like toilets and bathrooms, water and electricity.

H/T: The Times of India