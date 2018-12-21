Neither SRK Nor A Chimpanzee’s Cameo Could Save ‘Zero’ From Being A Massive Disappointment

“Mujhe gussa aa raha hai aur rona bhi aa raha hai,” says Anushka Sharma’s character Afiya to one of the 789374 guest stars in the film at some point. She had just articulated what I felt for the entire duration of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan plays Bauua Singh in Zero, a movie that went from pleasant to shockingly bad in the 15-minute-long intermission where I texted a friend to say, “Finally, a Khan film this year that might not be an unmitigated disaster.” Bauua is 38, vertically-challenged, a Meerut resident, and a fuckboy. He is obsessed with superstar Babita Kumari, played by Katrina Kaif, but also wants to get married with a desperation that would please my mother. This quest leads him to Afiya, who has cerebral palsy. Once he realises that, he nopes out of the situation as quickly as I wanted to exit the theatre in the second half of this film.

Afiya doesn’t give a flying fuck about his cockiness, so obviously he gets consumed with the idea of making her fall for him. Over the next half an hour, we see him woo her in quintessential SRK manner, where he just does not take no for an answer and makes outlandish grand gestures that we have been conditioned to find romantic. It works and Afiya falls for him. Almost immediately, he’s not into her anymore and goes chasing after Babita. He’s told her can meet her if he wins some obscure dance competition. He wins it, obviously, by performing with Salman Khan in what can only be described as a fever dream.

It was at that point, post-interval, where I started wondering if every other sequence in the film is a dream sequence, because nothing made sense. Were writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L. Rai using the film as a metaphor for life, where everything is super random and one day can be wildly different from the next? No, this was just a result of shoddy writing and multiple bad decisions (including my decision to watch this film).

The smartest part about the first half was casting Katrina as a self-aware, self-destructive movie star drinking herself to ruins because her boyfriend, Mr Kapoor, cheated on her. The major failing of the first half was Anushka’s misguided depiction of someone with cerebral palsy. Bauua’s dwarfism also felt like something used only to sell the film as ‘fresh and inspired’, and SRK’s larger-than-life superstar persona overshadowed the character way too much for it to look like an earnest portrayal.

The film also kept reminding us that Bauua and Afiya are not normal and are the only two people who can truly love each other, primarily as a way to justify why a revolutionary scientist like Afiya would fall for the good-for-nothing, ambitionless, directionless Bauua. It was hard to understand why they were in love because their relationship consisted entirely of making cruel remarks to each other.

In the second half, that lasted a millennium, there was the Salman song, a monkey, a baby that served no purpose, Afiya shooting a gun in the middle of a lecture hall, R Madhavan with a haircut he must have gotten to disguise the fact that he was in the film, barely any Katrina because she wanted nothing to do with this trainwreck, a mission to send man to Mars, a meteor shower, a rocket launch, and a rocket landing.

This stinking pile of flaming trash undid whatever little good the film did in the first half, which worked because SRK is a charmer irrespective of height and the character of Bauua had potential. His relationship with his father, played by Tigmanshu Dhulia, his best friend, played by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and the entire Meerut angle had potential, because small towns is where Rai shines. But we didn’t stay in Meerut, did we? We went to goddamn Mars and made Bauua cause a METEOR SHOWER through the sheer power of love.

To be fair, Shah Rukh tried. He pulled out all the stops. He romanced, did a chase sequence, kissed on screen, worked out, got humiliated, cried (didn’t we all), and even went to Mars. But he could not save Zero because it was not a film, it was a bad acid trip. The women were merely plot devices, and considering this writer-director duo has given us films like Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhana in the past, it’s no wonder that the female characters were poorly written. Anushka is… really bad in the film, which was unexpected. Katrina is… kinda good, which was also unexpected. The monkey did a great job, though, and that’s what I’m thankful for this Christmas.

Everyone should watch this movie once to see how much trauma the human body can endure, but then again, if this shitshow makes any money SRK might come back with a sequel. I hope I move to Mars before that happens.