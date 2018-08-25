Neha Dhupia Glows On The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week And Shows Off Her Baby Bump
- IWB Post
- August 25, 2018
The aww-dorable parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive’18 and created one of the cutest moments. They walked for designer Payal Singhal and twinned in stunning festive wear.
Neha and Angad’s subtle festive wear with beautiful and intricate work on the fourth day of the fashion week gave us major Navratri vibes. While Neha showed off her baby bump in a beige peplum top and lehenga skirt, Angad matched the gorgeousness in a sherwani.
#NehaDhupia & #AngadBedi for #PayalSinghal at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive’18 💯👏🏻 . #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion #ShadesOfADiva #LFWwf18 #Runway #Runwayfashion #Celebrity #CelebStyle #Runwaymakeup #Runwaylook #Designer #Fashion #Fashiondaily #Fashionweek #Lakme #FashionBlogger #FashionMagazine #TheJuiceByJabong
76 Likes, 1 Comments – The Juice by Jabong (@thejuicemagazine) on Instagram: “#NehaDhupia & #AngadBedi for #PayalSinghal at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive’18 💯👏🏻 ….”
If this picture doesn’t ooze love, I dunno what does 😭😍 Just look at the way he looks at her ♥️ TOO CUTE! @nehadhupia & @angadbedi for @payalsinghal – @natasshapatel Beauty Editor 🌈 . . . . . #NehaDhupia #AngadBedi #CoupleGoals #MMatLFWwf18 #MMGirlTribexLFW #FashionWeek #LFW #fashiondiaries #Day4
11.5k Likes, 34 Comments – MissMalini (@missmalini) on Instagram: “If this picture doesn’t ooze love, I dunno what does 😭😍 Just look at the way he looks at her ♥️ TOO…”
I am so excited for @nehadhupia & @angadbedi ever since I heard their “good news” (lol sorry)! And now to see them walk the runway together is just plain heartwarming ♥️♥️ What do you think Angad was saying to her? Tell me in the comments below! In the mean time, I’m gonna watch this video again and again and again 🌻 – @prashansadaniell – Fashion Blogger 🌸 @Nehadhupia & @angadbedi for @payalsinghal @Lakmefashionwk #LFWwf18 #5DaysofFashion #MMatLFWwf18 #nehadhupiakishaadi #marriedlifeisthebest #mamma #bollywoodcuteststar #PayalSinghal #NehaDhupia #AngadBedi #MMatLFWwf18 #MMGirlTribexLFW #FashionWeek #LFW @shadabshaikh1200
8 Likes, 1 Comments – bollywood bulletin (@shadabshaikh1200) on Instagram: “I am so excited for @nehadhupia & @angadbedi ever since I heard their “good news” (lol sorry)! And…”
The couple, who had stunned us with their surprise wedding, surprised us yet again with the gorgeous baby announcement pictures, which they shared on their social media profiles.
We’re all heart for this moment! <3
- 0
- 0