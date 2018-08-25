Neha Dhupia Glows On The Ramp At Lakme Fashion Week And Shows Off Her Baby Bump

The aww-dorable parents-to-be Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive’18 and created one of the cutest moments. They walked for designer Payal Singhal and twinned in stunning festive wear.

Neha and Angad’s subtle festive wear with beautiful and intricate work on the fourth day of the fashion week gave us major Navratri vibes. While Neha showed off her baby bump in a beige peplum top and lehenga skirt, Angad matched the gorgeousness in a sherwani.

The couple, who had stunned us with their surprise wedding, surprised us yet again with the gorgeous baby announcement pictures, which they shared on their social media profiles.

We’re all heart for this moment! <3