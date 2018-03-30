Neha Bhasin On Visibility Of Playback Singers And The Fanhood That Social Media Can Create

With her powerful voice and impactful music, Neha Bhasin is the reigning queen of Indian pop today. She is also hailed for her soulful folk music that has become the staple for Indian brides to dance on.

Neha came as a fresh breath to Indian music scene through India’s first pop band Viva. She even found a place in the Limca Book of Records for being a part of the first debut band that managed to pull in over 50,000 people for their first concert. She is also accredited with the revival of the folk music scene in India.

She recently was in a conversation with The Hindu and discussed her journey as a musician in the world of social media and also her passion for folk music.

Neha recalled how she ventured into folk music and said, “To be honest, when I started doing folk, I was doing it because I love the music and now that the impact is showing on everybody, I feel very happy that as an artist I am able to fulfill both spaces – my culture and work.”

‘Chitta Kukkad’ is the latest addition to the illustrious list of folk music curated by Neha. Talking about the song, she shared, “‘Chitta Kukkad’ is a very old traditional folk song that my fans suggested for me to sing. Taking our ethnic culture forward is very crucial as we do not realize how some songs have been forgotten. But today even my nieces are singing it and they have not even born and brought up in Punjab or Delhi for that matter.”

Reflecting on her recent gig at the YouTube Fanfest in Delhi, she shared, “It was quite a nostalgic night for me as the gap between the artist and the fan was not there. I worked with a global company like Google to perform for real fans — those who love me not just because of my films but what I have made of myself in independent music.”

Neha also talked about how the social media has revolutionised the art scenario. “When I was growing up, I used to look up to many performers, but I did not know who they were in real life and what they stood for as artists. Now, fans can see you exactly the way you are. I handle my own interactions with the fans on the social media. I know there are some people who say whatever they want to – that is the dark side,” she shared.

Discussing the place and visibility of the playback singers in the film industry, she said, “I think even today people hardly take out time to know the singers behind the songs. They are so enamored by the actors and actresses all the time. The singers need to stand up for themselves and take their profession very seriously.”

H/T: The Hindu