Neha Bhasin On The Nostalgia Of Punjabi Folk Music And Combating Body Shaming

Neha Bhasin’s songs are almost synonymous with the rusticity of the land of Punjab. Listening to her songs I am instantly transported to a childhood when it was a thing to sleep on cots near a paddy field, the earthy smell of which invaded your nostrils with an almost gluttonous joy.

I am also reminded of mustard fields with their striking yellow, the resplendent phulkari, the hearty food, and the sonorous folk songs that can well encompass the essence of Punjab as well as the entire life. With her music, Neha is certainly on a mission to revive the folk songs of Punjab as well as the old world charm of its culture.

Her songs are of mirth and childhood nostalgia. They would almost simulate petrichor for you and you are sure to be transported back to a happy celebration. Chitta Kukkad is one of those songs that almost instantly hits you with nostalgia as soon as Neha’s voice explodes into your ears.

“I have so many memories associated with the song,” she tells me in a voice laced with passion.

“It reminds me of my mother, my naani, my choti naani, all the ladies who lived around our house and all of them singing together at weddings.” She tells me how hers is a “musical family” as almost everybody in her family sings and that is why all of their get-togethers have always been about music.

Here is Neha’s song Chitta Kukkad:

Chitta Kukkad | Neha Bhasin Chitta Kukkad is one of my favourite folk songs.

Talking about the nostalgia of the song, Neha says, “I think you don’t realise how certain things when you are growing up become a part your DNA. When you grow up and you are kind of separated from that, like for instance today most of my elders have passed away, that is when it hits you. I think the nostalgia becomes stronger when you don’t have it anymore and to realize that what you had was really beautiful. When I sing these songs those memories become very strong. I have learned these songs from my mother and she is still very connected to them, she sends me voice notes. So it’s all very organic, it’s all very beautiful and helps me reconnect with my roots. I think my audience can feel that connection. They associate with my music because it comes from a passion for this kind of music and also the love for the Punjabi language.”

Latthe Di Chadar, Laung Gawacha, Bajre Da Sita and Chan Mahi are some other Punjabi folk songs that Neha has revived with her soulful renditions of them. So is Nai Jaana.

In fact, Nahi Jana has reigned as the bridal anthem for quite some time now.

“Nai Jaana was actually a forgotten folk song,” Neha tells me. She adds, “For example, Latthe Di Chadar is a popular folk song and so is Laung Gawacha. But if you go online you will hardly find renditions of Nai Jaana. It’s something that I heard only because it was a staple at every Punjabi wedding.”

Talking about the big success of the song, Neha says, “I didn’t think that it would become this big. In fact, it took a year to pick up, when the song was online it was okay, it had a million or two views but today literally it does a lakh views some days and we put in no money on the views and it is simply great.”

Here is Neha’s song Nai Jana:

Nai Jaana | Neha Bhasin | Punjabi Folk Song Story of an Artist, Story of a Singer, Story of a Girl …

I take the opportunity to ask what in her opinion should be the next big song for the modern Indian bride and as if ready with the answer, she says, “Din Shagna da! It’s a song that is very close to my heart and while a lot of people have done a lot of renditions of the song, I am hoping that somebody does a very strip down rendition for it.”

Kuch Khaas Hai, Jag Ghoomeya, Dil Diyan Gallan, and Dhunki are some of the Bollywood songs that Neha has rendered her voice to and she just recently made an addition to the illustrious list with the song Heereye for Race 3.

Talking about how the song happened, Neha shares, “Meet Brothers and I have known each other for many years and somehow the intentions of working together never materialized completely. So, first of all, we were excited that this happened.” She shares a funny incident. “When I was singing the song I didn’t have any idea of what I am singing for. (laughs) So it was much later when I came to know about it at another recording where the people were like oh have you heard the Race 3 song and I was like, I have a song in Race 3?”

She adds, “A lot of times we don’t know what we are singing for but I was so happy to know that this song was finally going through and they told me that they have already shot a brilliant video for it and so I was really happy and excited.”

Neha started her career at the age of 19 and that was the time when media attention had just started rearing its treacherous head. But even before you knew, “people were putting pictures of you with sweat patches and tummy rolls,” Neha adds to my thought.

From then to now, Neha has been subjected to incessant body shaming. A few months ago, she was trolled for wearing a see-through black top at one of her concerts and just recently she was again trolled for uploading a picture in a white two-piece on Instagram.

It is indeed a daunting task to maintain body positivity when you are somebody who is constantly under the scanner. More often than not you are at the receiving end of body shaming especially when you are a woman who lives her life as it pleases her. How does she deal with it?

She tells me after a pregnant pause, “It took me a decade to get over it. What you see today is a confident, self-loving person but it’s not who I was 10 years back.”

She shares an incident with me from 2002, “I had a picture in one of the leading papers and I remember hiding that newspaper on the flight. I was with a girl from Viva and the entire crew. I didn’t want anybody to see it but I am sure that the whole flight saw it.”

She also had a picture of her with a sweat path circulated along with a caption that said: “things not to do in public.” But Neha gradually learned to turn all the negativity flung at her into strength.

She says, “From constantly being told that I am ‘chubby’ or ‘plump’ and all sorts of words that shouldn’t be used for a woman to wanting to hide and doing destructive things I have come to a point where I actually don’t care about anything. I am healthy, I work out, I take care of myself and I think I look really good and more importantly I really like myself the way I am. So I enforce these views even stronger now because I have seen how destructive the opinions of others were for me.”

Neha shares with me how she has been made to feel “slutty on the stage” just because of her choice of clothes or performances.

Once while working for a very big brand, a big scene entailed because of what she was wearing. She shares, “I was wearing full clothes as was requested by them but they actually told me that my cleavage was showing and told my manager that my pants are too tight. I remember having a very big showdown with them, I went back to my room changed into my track pants and told them that I’d perform in my track pants because you don’t deserve glamour.”

Neha doesn’t want any of the newcomers in the industry to be affected by the body shaming or instances of sexism like she has been and wants to set an example. She says, “I want to be the champion or the ambassador of the thought that you are great as you are, as long as you are working on yourself constantly. I am not encouraging an unhealthy lifestyle here, I am just saying that life is much more than your body or your skin. I mean look at how many lip surgeries and what all is happening today. It baffles me but I think it starts with two things; one is lack of self-love and the other one is people constantly calling you out publically.”

“I completely stand for self-love. You’d be surprised that the more I expose myself socially the more it liberates me because even I have judged my body for many many many years but today I am just self-assured and happy,” Neha adds.

Taking our conversation to a lighter note I ask her about the difference between her stage persona and the person that she is when not working.

Neha answers, “I think I am very similar on stage to what I am in real life. As in I am quite a badass in real life as well. I think the only difference is that I am very jhalla in reality and when I am performing I am not jhalla at all. On the stage (breaks into laughter mid-sentence) I feel like I am a queen and everybody should hail me because I am performing.”

Her carefree laughter reminds me of her fur baby Bling who makes a recurrent appearance on her Instagram. I seize the opportunity to ask a fun question, “What do you think Bling would say about you if he could speak?”

Neha with her fur baby Bling.

Her mood instantly lifts and she laughs fondly as she says, “I think if he could talk he’d say that his mother is a nutcase. I think he thinks that I am mad, and he definitely thinks that he is better than me. He’d probably also say that I love you but you are really weird.”

When asked about her craziest fan moment, she shares, “Oh, you should read some of the messages I get! But recently there was this guy who drove down from Patiala to Ludhiana just to give me some paranthas and flowers because he knew that I love parathas. Every time he gets to know that I am in Punjab he harrows my manager online asking if he can get some more of the paranthas for me.”

Neha also has career advice for all those who want to make a mark in the industry, “If you wanna stick around and wanna have a longevity in your career, it’s very important to reinvent yourself and it’s very important to keep learning and upping your game because there are gonna be new people and new trends that would threaten your position. If you are dependent only on what you learned as a child then you can never be a Madonna or a Lata Mangeshkar. So it’s very important for you to keep upping your game.”

On being asked about that one generic industry rule that should be broken, she replies like that badass she is, “I think you should break all the rules and follow your own heart. You are your own guide and you have to follow your instincts.”

Photo Source: Neha Bhasin’s Instagram