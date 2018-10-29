Neerja Mattoo On Growing Up In A Different Kashmir And How Poetry By Kashmiri Women Has Changed

Currently the Editor-in-Chief of the quarterly journal Miraas: Reflecting the Culture and Heritage of Kashmir, Neerja Mattoo is a renowned name when it comes to Kashmiri literature. An educator and translator of Kashmiri literature into English, she has translated short stories and poems like Kath: Stories from Kashmir and Contemporary Kashmiri Short Stories.

In a recent interview with Scroll, she shared the experience of growing up in a Kashmir different from as we know it and how it led her to the world of translation.

On growing up in Kashmir and the literature she read

“When I was growing up in Kashmir, it was a different world altogether. We had the freedom to read whatever we chose. I read in English and Hindi. I was the youngest in the family with two older brothers and two older sisters. My older sister was homeschooled and then did an Honours degree in Hindi so there were a lot of books in Hindi at home. My father was a professor at the Degree College so I had access to the SP College Library. We also had a library at home.

I was a voracious reader. I did not read Kashmiri at all because a proper Kashmiri script didn’t exist and whatever was written was mostly old. But we would speak Kashmiri at home. I don’t know how we learned English but we knew the language. We just absorbed it.

Those were the days of the Second World War. So I grew up listening to radio broadcasts. My father and his two sons would spread out a map on the floor and chart the courses of the two armies. There was a kind of isolation because of the atmosphere but because of the radio, we had access to all kinds of knowledge, not just music but news, discussions and talks. All India Radio used to have a national program – they would invite eminent people to give a talk for one whole hour. That’s how I grew up. I had a kind of an understanding of Kashmiri because it is my mother tongue and I also had an understanding of English because I used to read a lot. So I could think in both languages.”

On how she entered the world of translation

“My father’s close friend and relative, Professor Jiyalal Kaul, lived in the house adjacent to ours when I was completing my MA. He was fond of me and gave me Kashmiri short stories to read – Amin Kamil’s Kokerjang (The Cock-Fight) and Akhtar Moin-ud-din’s Swarg Hoor (The Hours of Paradise). I translated them and one of the stories was published in a Sahitya Akademi collection. I received a cheque for hundred rupees and it filled me with joy.

I started working after my MA and didn’t do any translations at all. It was only during the 1990s, when college schedules and everything were upset, that I developed an interest in doing something for the Kashmiri language. So I collected short stories, translated them into English and they were published by UPS in Delhi. The book was called The Stranger Beside Me. I noticed that most of the writers [I was translating] were still alive so I would send drafts to them to see if they approved and that I was sure I understood what they were trying to say. I then translated Contemporary Kashmiri Short Stories for Sahitya Akademi. They asked me to do another collection, which I thought I should do in a kind of historical progression. That was published as Kath: Stories from Kashmir.

Then I thought I should also do something about poetry. In the late ’90s, I got a senior fellowship to write on four Kashmiri women poets – Lal Ded, Rupa Bhavani, Habba Khatoon and Arnimaal. I translated a bit, then was lazy, but fortunately, that whole thing is complete and is being published. I am calling it The Mystic and The Lyric.”

On the challenges of translation

“Translation has its share of challenges. I can’t say that I am an expert in literary Kashmiri. For me, it was a commonplace language, used in the everyday. My mother had this great talent of quoting a proverb at every occasion. Sometimes, they used to rhyme. I never recorded them. Pity. But every proverb has a story attached to it and that opened up avenues of nuances for me. I am not afraid of seeking help. If I don’t understand something, I will ask the person to use it in a different context so I can understand the context in which it is being used here [originally].

The biggest challenge is to read the Kashmiri script. If someone gives me a story – young students who are adept in Kashmiri – I ask them to read the story out loud to me. And then once I have heard it, I can read it correctly. The problem with this Persian script (Perso-Arabic Script also known as Nastaʿlīq script) is that it is not accurate and you don’t know where the word ends. Once, I was translating a short story by GR Santosh and because of the Urdu script – they don’t put the “e” matra anywhere – I thought this person’s name was Karima, a common name in Kashmir. When I sent him the draft, he laughed and said that it was not “Karima”, it was “Karma”. It was an allegorical story. I was lucky that he saw it and immediately sent it back.”

On the current state of translation in Kashmir

“I am not very happy. Everybody thinks that translation is easy but you have to get under the skin of the author. In English, you may talk of synonyms but no two words express exactly the same thing, in my opinion. So they [translators] choose a word without understanding that it doesn’t fit. It should have been a different word. There is unfamiliarity with the spirit of English. But people are translating proverbs, which I like very much.”

On Kashmiri language flourishing academically but not its translation

“Since Kashmiri has been started in schools, graduates get jobs through it. Before it was introduced in schools, we had a post graduate department of Kashmiri. It trickled downwards. As far as that kind of academic activity is concerned, it is rich. It is a good department. They publish a lot of writing but not a lot of translation is done in this department.

The problem is that there is a wide gap in the vocabulary of the Kashmiri being written by people who have left the valley and by people who are still in the valley. The one in the valley is being Persianised even more, more Arabic words are being used, whereas those outside the valley don’t use those words so a time may come when they don’t understand each other.”

On how the poetry written by women poets and writers of Kashmir has transformed over centuries

“The older ones wrote according to certain traditions, as in the case of romantic poets like Habba Khatoon and Arnimaal – they wrote in Vatsun form. The poets who are writing now have a more free style of writing. Their themes are also becoming more contemporary. There is more angst in their poetry now. They are more politically conscious. In the older poets, you can’t see any trace of awareness of the political atmosphere. They don’t refer to it at all. But the new poets are aware and their commentary is on socio-political themes.”

On her advice to the younger generation of translators and poets

“They must read a lot in the language into which they are translating. They must become aware of the exact meaning of words in particular contexts, which they can do only when they are reading the masters of that particular language. Like Naipaul who passed away recently – I don’t think anybody could match the way he wrote. It is a kind of perfection. And you have to aspire towards perfection. The problem is that if you are a poet yourself then you think that you can improve upon the work of translation. But I don’t have any such inclinations. As TS Eliot once said, “a critic should be a second-rate writer”.”

H/T: Scroll.in