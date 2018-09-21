NCW Sued By Its Two Former Employees Who Were Fired For Standing Against Sexual Harassment

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has been sued by its two former employees as their contracts weren’t renewed after they had complained about “persistent sexual harassment” by VVB Raju, the NCW’s deputy secretary in 2016. The petition also includes that Raju warned one of them that she would be “kicked out of the job” when she resisted his advances and that some officials of the NCW “participated in the perpetuation of sexual harassment”.

Even Chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam warned one of the petitioners that if she wanted her contract to be extended that she better “improve her performance” at work.

Both the women complainants’ careers suffered after the NCW refused to renew their employment contracts as one of them is still unemployed and the second is worried that she would lose her new job if her employers come to know that she had filed a sexual harassment case against her previous employer.

Raju was most recently Head of Administration of the Union government’s flagship Atal Innovation Mission at the NITI Aayog. In response to the petition filed in court, he called the petition “just a ruse, an aftermath to harass and defame the Respondents in order to protect the petitioners’ jobs” and “taint the entire Respondents and their work”.

He maintains that he is being framed and that the accusations of sexual harassment against him “are not only untrue and concocted” but are also tainting his “reputation and hard-work”.

Kumaramangalam has left the NCW and is now one of four directors of the India Foundation—an “independent” think-tank. Responding to the petition, she said, “I was not a member of it, and, especially as I have demitted office almost a year ago, it will not be right for me to comment on it’s working. However, as per the law, the petitioners were given the chance to respond to the final report of the findings/decision of the ICC.”

“NCW issues statements from time to time regarding violent attacks on women but in recent years this has been muted and less frequent. Now if there are complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace from within the organisation, then this will impact very adversely on the working and credibility of the NCW itself,” said Subhashini Ali, veteran activist with the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and a former member of the NCW.

