NCW Rejects Survey That Claimed India As The Most Dangerous Country For Women In The World

The Thomson Reuters Foundation had released its results of a survey of 550 experts on women’s issues on Tuesday stating India as the most dangerous country in the world for a woman. The results were based on the high risk of sexual violence, human trafficking for domestic work, forced marriage, forced labor, sexual slavery and many other reasons.

But the National Commission for Women rejected the survey on Tuesday. “Women are very aware in India of issues and there is no way that we could be ranked number one in such a survey. The countries that have been ranked after India have women who are not even allowed to speak in public,” said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

She claimed that for a country like India which has such a large population the sample size in the survey was too small to represent it as a whole and thus is not correct.

H/T: The Hindu