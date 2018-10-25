NCW And The Centre To Review And Make Amendments In The Current Law For Workplace Harassment

The recent #MeToo revelations have exposed the dark reality of the workplaces in India where harassment is rampant and the measures to control it jarringly weak.

In light of this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had decided to hold stakeholder consultations in November in order to review the present law against sexual harassment in workplaces, find the loopholes in it, and make amendments in accord of the same.

“The review of the law is required. The NCW’s mandate includes reviewing laws pertaining to women. We will be holding a review meeting in November that will be attended by former judges and other legal experts, academicians, and NGOs working on women’s issues,” said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma.

She also shared that they plan to forward the recommendations for changes in the law to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

To add to NCWs decision, the Centre established a Group of Ministers on Wednesday who can review the current law and recommend measures to effectively implement the same. The GoM would be headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and would also include Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

The biggest problem with the current law is a provision which allows penalising the complainant and thus there always remains a fear of retribution which makes them hold back. As per Section 14 of the Act when the ICC or LCC “arrives at a conclusion that the allegation against the respondent is malicious or the complaint (is made) knowing it to be false, forged or misleading document,” they have the authority to direct the concerned authorities to take actions against the complainant.

“Even in worst kinds of crimes, the courts merely dismiss a petition if it is found to be false. Here, the complainant faces threat of action against her if the ICC declares that her case is not genuine,” shares an official.

Another major issue with the current law is its failure to ensure the independence of the ICC owing to the fact that all of its members (except one) come from the same workplace. “The ICC / LCC should comprise external women members who work on gender issues with just one member from the workplace meant to assist them. This is especially important since in many cases, the perpetrators are powerful senior-most officials and a committee comprising subordinate employees cannot be expected to be fair,” adds the official.

Besides the gaps within the law, there also exist issues with its implementation. “The law mandates that the ICCs have to submit their report within three months. But in most cases, it takes anywhere from six months to over one year putting the woman through a great deal of torture in this time period. The Act states that the woman can go on paid leave for the three-month inquiry period but what about when the inquiry stretches for months beyond that? It is often the woman who is given a different posting and the accused is allowed to work in the same office,” explains the NCW chairperson.

Thus, in light of the internal faults in the law and the problems in its implementation, the decision has been taken to conduct consultations on a broader level so as to recognise the major issues and roadblocks which can consequently help in making appropriate amendments in the law.

H/T: The Indian Express