Nayantara Sahgal Shares How The Current Political Regime Is Much Worse Than The Emergency

43 years ago today, the country witnessed the beginning of one of the most controversial political periods in the history of independent India – the state of Emergency.

The emergency was a dark period in India as many of the human rights were encroached upon and all the voices raised against the atrocities were systematically shut.

Nayantara Sahgal, who has widely spoken and written on the topic recently got into a conversation with Ajoy Bose (author of a newly launched book on the Emergency) and talked about how the current political situation in the country seems to be a threat bigger than the Emergency.

When asked about the chief significance of the Emergency, Sahgal replied, “Well, to begin with, the chief significance of the Emergency was that we could not be complacent about our democracy. And that we had to be extremely alert to safeguard it.”

She added, “We also realised that we had taken our freedom of expression for granted and had enjoyed it even though, throughout the country, millions of people did not have the same protection against any kind of authoritarian rule or measures. So for me, the chief significance was that we needed an organisation to guard our civil liberties.”

Ajoy then asked Sahgal the reason behind so little resistance to the “draconian powers” which converted democracy to dictatorship in no time. She thus replied, “I think one has to realise that there are millions of people who cannot speak because it would cost them their jobs, their livelihood, their safety, the safety of their families. It was a draconian time and, you know, the whole Opposition was in jail and [also] those who could speak on behalf of those who could not.”

Talking about the “differences and similarities” between the Emergency and the current political regime Sahgal expressed how the current situation is equally alarming, perhaps slightly more, owing to the discrete nature of the threat posed. She said, “Well, we have an undeclared Emergency, there is no doubt about that. We have seen a huge, massive attack on the freedom of expression. We have seen innocent, helpless Indians killed because they did not fit into the RSS’s view of India. We have seen known and unknown Indians murdered. Writers like Gauri Lankesh have been killed. And there has been no justice for the families of the wage earners who have lost their lives in this fashion. In fact, they are now being called the accused.”

She thus asserted, “So we have a horrendous situation, a nightmare which is worse than the Emergency.”

Sahgal explained, “During the Emergency, we knew what the situation was. The Opposition was in jail, there was no freedom of speech, etc. Now we are living in a battered, bleeding democracy.”

She added, “And though no Emergency has been declared, people are being killed, people are being jailed; people are being hauled up for sedition and for being anti-national. It is an absolutely nightmarish situation which has no equal. This government is pretending to be democratic but we see what is happening all around.”

She also expressed how during the Emergency no particular religious communities were particularly targeted but the situation is drastically different now. Recollecting the situation during Emergency, Sahgal remarked “I don’t think any particular community was targeted at all. I think Indians were targeted, especially those who were not able to defend themselves.”

Expressing how it is different in the current scenario, she said, “Now the Muslim has been declared the enemy. The Outsider. To an extent, all the minorities have been called outsiders.”

“The RSS has defined the Muslim as an enemy from a hundred years back. They have always had this agenda of getting rid of Muslims and they are doing it pretty fast now, in every way they can. One has to remember two things. Indira Gandhi was a democrat gone wrong, gone very wrong. Modi and the RSS lot are fascists. There is no comparison between the two at all,” she added.

Sahgal, however, expressed an unwavering faith in the power of the truth and common man. Talking about media she explained how if there were sycophants back then they still exist today, but same is the case with good, honest, unadulterated media.

Talking about the 1977 elections and the very first defeat of Congress in independent India, Sahgal said, “It was the only time in history that democracy had been placed before development and Nehru and Gandhi had put their faith in the common man. And the common man has not disappointed us. He or she, they have risen to the occasion. And they have not tolerated things beyond a point.”

She thus added, “So I have great hope in this country because of the priorities we established when we got Independence. One was that we were going to be secular. And the other was that we were going to be democratic. And the reason we chose to be a secular democratic country was because we are a deeply religious country. And though this may sound contradictory, it is so. We respected all religions and we wanted to give pride of place to every religion. And that is what India has been based on.”

“No other country has achieved success or lasted as a multi-cultural, multi-religious civilisation. I have great hope that on this foundation we will continue to build once we have ousted the RSS,” Sahgal concluded.

