National Women’s Party To Contest 283 Seats In Lok Sabha

Spearheaded by a Hyderabad-based doctor Shweta Shetty, National Women’s Party (NWP) was launched in December last year with the aim to represent women, particularly the underprivileged who have suffered at the hands of the system.

“Women comprise nearly 50 per cent of the total population. But if you look at political participation in Parliament, it is about 11 percent and in the state Assemblies, it is just 9 percent… Only women can understand what laws will ensure women empowerment. The main aim is to fight for 50 percent reservation for women in Parliament,” said Shweta Shetty.

The party started its groundwork in 2012 and had planned to contest the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, however, the plan could not be executed “as the party was not fully prepared to hold election campaigns.” But now with only a few months left for the general elections, the party will field candidates in 283 Lok Sabha seats and talking about how they plan to prepare for the elections, Shetty said, “We will have to harness the power of social media and micro networking to campaign this time. Those working in NGOs have local face value. We are banking on that.”

“Our candidates are mostly women who work in the NGO sector and have grassroots experience. There are many retired IAS officers who are joining our party. The candidates will depend on their own resources for campaigning,” she added.

Some prominent people who have joined the NWP include Padma Venkataraman, daughter of former President R Venkataraman, and Naina Jadeja, sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja.

