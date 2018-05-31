National Museum In Delhi Hosts Unique Exhibition, Allows Visually-Impaired To Appreciate Art

The National Museum in Delhi is currently holding a first-of-its-kind exhibition, titled India and the World: A History in Nine Stories, where even the ones who can’t see well get the chance to appreciate art.

The exhibition has over 200 objects on display, like the foremost works of art curated from 20 museums, including the British Museum, London and private collections from around the world. Of these 18 highlights are tactile recreations plus there are text descriptions in Braille and there is also a special audio guide, a tactile path. All this to make it easy for the visually-impaired to move around on their own.

“When I had started working to make museums more accessible to the disabled and approached people, they often commented ‘Jo dekh nahin sakte wo museum aake kya karenge’ (One who can’t see has nothing to do in a museum),” recalled Siddhanth Shah, who has worked to make the exhibition inclusive for the visually-impaired. “Just think if tomorrow you wake up and are told that you can’t visit a museum because you are fat or short. If discrimination at that level isn’t acceptable, then why discriminate against the disabled?” he asked.

It was when Anubhav- A Tactile Gallery was set up inside the museum that the idea to make art accessible to the disabled was conceived “We wanted the visually-impaired to not just hear the descriptions of the artworks on display, but also feel them. The museum has more than two lakh pieces, and making all of them digitally tactile was difficult, so we brought different masterpieces from different collections to be experienced at one place in this gallery,” said BR Mani, director-general, National Museum.

Most of the times for the visually-impaired it is almost impossible to experience and appreciate art as museums in India are not disabled friendly. “If I can’t touch the exhibit or there’s no one to explain, it remains an unfulfilled experience. There are so many museums in my city that I would love to visit, but I know that they don’t have the required facilities for people like me — who are visually impaired — so I don’t go,” said Vasundhara Raturi, a student of Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.

“It’s a huge challenge to get more people to experience art. The disabled are particularly peripheral to the world of art. Our inventory is massive, but to be able to make at least some parts of it accessible to the visually impaired, we have created some artworks in digitally tactile format,” said Kishore Singh, head, exhibitions and publications, DAG. and wishes that more art spaces like the National Museum try and be disabled-friendly.

H/T: Hindustan Times