National Council Rejected Maneka Gandhi’s Proposal To Provide Packaged Nutrients To Anganwadis

Union Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi had proposed providing packaged nutrients to replace the existing take-home rations across 14 lakh-odd anganwadis in the country. The proposal has been rejected unanimously by the National Council on Nutrition (NCN).

The differences between WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi and her ministry had been going on for quite some time now. While Maneka wanted energy-dense, factory-made nutrient packets served at anganwadis, her ministry wanted hot-cooked meals. Maneka’s suggestion of providing take-home ration for pregnant women and lactating mothers, as well as children between the age of six months and three years, clashed with the committee.

And the difference remained intact before the first meeting of the National Council, since it was formed and given the mandate to handle the Union government’s recently launched National Nutrition Mission through inter-ministerial interventions. At this month’s council meeting, which would give out the final decision, led by NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Rajiv Kumar, the decision was taken and it was against Gandhi’s proposal.

Referring to Maneka’s proposal, the minutes of the first meeting, released this week, states, “The Chairman brought out that the council had received a reference from the Hon’ble Minister of WCD with respect to the administration of Supplementary Nutrition i.e. its composition and delivery. The Chairman drew attention to the PMO decision in this regard and the need for continuance of the existing practice of Hot Cooked Meals for children (0-3 years) age group and Take Home Ration (THR) for children (6-3 years) and pregnant women and lactating mothers as decided by the state government in conformity with the National Foods Security Act 2013 and the Supplementary Nutrition Rules 2017. This view was endorsed unanimously by the Council.”

As part of the Integrated Child Development Scheme, anganwadi beneficiaries between the age of six months and three years as well as pregnant women and lactating mothers are entitled to take-home rations, which includes wheat, soya, and sugar.

H/T: Indian Express