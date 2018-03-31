National Bravery Awardee Nazia Khan Joins U.P Police As ‘Special Officer’

The brave and courageous 18-year-old Nazia Khan has been appointed by the Uttar Pradesh Police as ‘Special Officer’ of Agra Police.

On January 24 this year, Nazia won Bharat Award in New Delhi for bravely fighting against the malpractices of gambling and betting in her area in Agra.

Living in the Mantola locality of Agra, she struggled to get rid of gamblers, betters, and other notorious elements in her area. She filed complaints which went unheard so she went ahead to tweet about it to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav. The issue was then followed by strict investigation against the malpractices which resulted in eradication of these malpractices in various localities in Agra. The journey wasn’t easy for Nazia.

“The people I took on were influential. They threatened my family and me, but I decided not to bow down to pressure. Gradually, I got success in weeding out such ill practices (gambling/betting) from the place,” said Nazia about the opposition she faced during the fight.

