National Anti Doping Agency Bans Athletes Manpreet Kaur And Suman Devi For Four Years

The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) has handed a four-year ban to two international athletes, shot-putter Manpreet Kaur and javelin thrower Suman Devi, after they were caught for doping in 2017.

Manpreet’s suspension is due to start from July 20, 2017, and she can appeal before NADA’s Anti Doping Appeal Panel for reduction of her punishment. She will lose the gold medal at the Asian championship she won in 2017 and also all the medals she won in domestic competition since she failed the dope test. She had made a national record at the 2017 Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua, China of 18.86m, which will be erased now.

During the national trials held in Patiala from June 25-27, Suman Devi tested positive for the anabolic steroid nandrolone.

“Some people are trying to sabotage my career,” Kaur said. “I have filed an appeal against the ban. My lawyers are also looking into the matter.”

H/T: Hindustan Times