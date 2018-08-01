Naseeruddin Shah On His Fascination With Ismat Chughtai’s Writings And His Play Aurat!Aurat!Aurat!

With her strong feminist voice and poetic finesse, Ismat Chughtai remains the reigning queen of Urdu poetry till date. Smitten by her genius, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s work Aurat!Aurat!Aurat! (Ismat Apa ke Naam 3) has been recreating her fearless world on the stage.

In a recent interaction with The Hindu, Naseeruddin Shah discussed Aurat!Aurat!Aurat! and his fascination with Chughtai’s writing. Here are excerpts from the interview:

On his fascination with Chughtai’s writings

He says, “I just can’t have enough of her writing; in my dreams, I write like her and the characters peopling her stories all seem like members of my extended family, I feel I know them all.”

He explains, “I had a grand aunt who dragged herself around the entire village on all fours turning up (by chance!) at different houses exactly at mealtimes; a miserly grand uncle who kept money hidden in the rafters of his house only to one day see a pigeon flying away with a hundred rupee note in its beak… Such people were only sources of merriment for us as children, but Ismat’s acute observation and compassionate recreation of human behaviour has helped me understand them better.”

On Aurat!Aurat!Aurat!

Shah’s play has an all-female cast. Speaking on the same, he says, “Motley’s [Shah’s theatre group] casting was becoming a bit predictable always with Ratna, Heeba and myself as the focus. So I decided it was time for a change and a need for new faces. I had a gorgeous group of people (who all incidentally happen to be female) who were available and did a fabulous job not only in their performances but also in pulling together as a team. Seema Pahwa, for instance, who I am a huge admirer of was the first to be cast; the others fell into place. I am lucky to have such a wonderful set of actors and a genius lighting designer in Arghya Lahiri.”

The play incorporates selections from Chughtai’s autobiography and three other writings which include Ek Shauhar ki Khaatir, Aadhi Aurat Aadha Khwab, and Soney Ka Anda.

Commenting on his selection of stories, he says, “What prompted me to choose these stories was sheer chance. I hadn’t read them earlier and then I heard them read out on YouTube and it occurred to me that together they’d make a capital theatrical experience. To stage stories, I don’t always choose those with a common thread or theme. I go by the beauty of the writing and what the story is trying to say (the experience for the viewer should be like reading a collection of stories) but this time by happenstance the common thread just happened.”

On the evolution of his perception of women’s work

Shah shares, “As a child I witnessed much misogynistic behaviour in my family. For quite a few years, I thought, this is the way of the world. I think it was Shaw whose vision of the life force residing in the woman made a difference to my thinking and then, of course, I was hit by the double whammy of Ghalib and Ismat, with Faiz thrown in for good measure. Schooled in English I had till then only contempt for my own language Urdu which, in my ignorance, I considered the language of shallow poetry about broken hearts and wine cups.”

Further speaking on his love for Chughtai, he says, “Faiz and Ghalib, I realised later, belong in a higher pantheon than Shakespeare and TS Eliot and reading Ismat was a revelation. Her compassion for every living creature she writes about cleansed my views on several prejudices regarding women and people in general. I’d say she introduced me not so much to the concept of feminism but humanism. And of course, it’s very flattering to have a bunch of lovely women hanging on to your every word!”

