NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson, Who Spent Record-Breaking 665 Days In Space, Retires At 58

NASA’s astronaut, Peggy Whitson (58), who made the record of spending 665 days in space, has retired on Saturday. Being the world’s most experienced female spacewalker, she’s spent more time in space compared to any other American. i.e. 665 days over three space station missions. She retired after returning from her last and longest spaceflight of 10 months.

Called a “space ninja” by fellow astronauts, she was the oldest woman ever to fly in space and the first woman to command the International Space Station. She held the position twice and was the only woman to be the chief of NASA’s male-dominated astronaut corps.

“It’s been the greatest honor to live out my lifelong dream of being a @NASA Astronaut,” Whitson said. She thanked “all who have supported me along the way.” “As I reminisce on my many treasured memories, it’s safe to say my journey at NASA has been out of this world!” she added.

It was in 1986 that she joined NASA as a researcher and became an astronaut in 1996. Calling Whitson an inspiration, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, “She set the highest standards for human spaceflight operations.” Brian Kelly, director of flight operations at Johnson Space Center in Houston, said that she was “an outstanding role model for women and men in America and across the globe.”

“I will miss seeing the enchantingly peaceful limb of our Earth from this vantage point. Until the end of my days, my eyes will search the horizon to see that curve,” Whitson said.

