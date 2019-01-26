Narthaki Natraj Becomes The First Trans Woman Dancer To Receive The Padma Shri

The Padma Awards are announced before Republic Day every year to honour people in disciplines like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service. With that, Dr. Narthaki Natraj, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer specialising in the Thanjavur-based Nayaki Bhava tradition, became the first trans person to receive a Padma award.

54-year-old Dr. Nartaki Natraj, a Bharatnatyam dancer and transgender activist from Madurai, founded the Narthak Natraj, a dance school where she teaches Bharatanatyam. Known for her research and performances at all the leading festivals around the world, she says,“I believe that dance is one of the most incredible ways to create connection to our bodies and, fundamentally, our inner selves.”

It was in her teens that Narthaki, hailing from a Madurai-based agricultural family, realised the changes in her body and faced a lot of discrimination due to gender insensitivity like many others and left home at a young age. However, braving poverty and social stigma, she became a symbol of transgender empowerment and for the first time in India, a school text book in Tamil Nadu featured her life story for 11th grade students.

As a child, Dr Nataraj “couldn’t understand how she was different” and eventually, her interest in dance became fundamental to discovering and expressing her identity as a woman.

“We (herself and her lifelong friend and dance partner Shakti Bhaskar) have come up the hard way, faced so much scorn and censure, and lived in fear. People born like us generally take the easy way out and go into the oldest profession in the world. But we did not let the shame and rejection break our spirits. Our great determination to carve a name for ourselves as respected artists, has brought us where we are today,” said Narthaki.

Previously, Narthaki has also been a recipient of the Kalaimamani award, the highest honour of the Tamil Nadu government, the Nritya Choodamani of the Sri Krishna Gana Sabha in 2009, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar in 2011, and the Vetri Award of the University of Madras for performers from marginalised communities in society in 2013.

H/T: OneIndia