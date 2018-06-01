Nargis Played A Major Role In Helping Son Sanjay Dutt Beat His Drug Addiction

Today is late actor Nargis Dutt’s 89th birth anniversary and we’re remembering the bond the Mother India shared with her son Sanjay Dutt. While it was Nargis’ motherly love that spoilt Sanju, it was her strong words that helped him come out of the pit of drug addiction.

With the recent release of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju’s trailer, the actor’s troubled life has yet again become the talking point. Intrigued to know more, I was going through his old interviews and in the hunt, I stumbled across one with Simi Garewal.

From drug addiction to love affairs, Sanjay spoke about the 13-year-long dark period of his life explicitly on the show. One of the darkest moments remained and will always remain the loss of his mother, he shared. He wasn’t close to anybody more than Nargis, and she loved him the most.

Sanjay picked up some bad habits quite early in life and when father Sunil Dutt found out about it, he sent Sanjay to a boarding school for his betterment. This decision by Sunil wasn’t well accepted by Nargis. Things got tougher when Sanjay returned to Mumbai and indulged in drugs.

Almost everybody around Sanjay was aware of his drug problems but Nargis chose to not believe them. She trusted him so much that she never believed the well-wishers who kept alarming her about Sanjay’s growing alcoholism and drug addiction.

At one point, where Sanjay was battling his addictions, Nargis was diagnosed with cancer. During that time, Sanjay was shooting for his debut movie Rocky. Nargis was flown to the US for treatment but as the situation got worse, Dutt family’s only wish was for Nargis to be able to watch Sanjay’s movie.

Sanjay was busy shooting in Mumbai, while Sunil recorded conversations between him and Nargis in the US. In the taped recordings, Nargis would talk about life, her children, and her dreams for them through immense pain. Unfortunately, Nargis couldn’t live to watch her son on screen and passed away on May 3, 1981, just days before the release of Rocky.

Her death only escalated Sanjay’s drug problems. It got so bad that he requested his father to help him curb the problem. Sunil then admitted Sanjay into a rehab in the US. The rehab was doing its job but it was immensely painful and difficult for Sanjay to come out of his problem.

To help him out, Sunil sent the recordings of his last conversations with Nargis to him, which helped Sanjay majorly. He heard his mother’s immense pain in the conversations, he heard her helplessness and weakness. In the recordings were some encouraging words and life advice for him. She asked him to keep his character, to never show off, to always be humble.

The words from his mother gave him the strength to fight and not give up.

Nargis’ love for her family was known to everybody. She left her stardom behind when she married Sunil and devoted her life to her husband and children. The versatile actress, every director’s favourite, was a strong figure who like every mother melted in front of her children.

But it was her love that finally won the battle.