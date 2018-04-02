Naomi Campbell Prompts Vogue To Launch Its Edition In Africa

In the 100-year-long history of fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, there have been 23 International editions. But the magazine yet doesn’t introduce an edition for the continent of Africa. Realising this bias against African countries, supermodel Naomi Campbell has urged the magazine to launch Vogue Africa.

British born supermodel Naomi, who has her roots in Jamaica, was recently on a visit in Nigeria’s commercial capital – Lagos to walk the runway at Arise Fashion Week where she felt the urgency for the better representation of the continent in the fashion world. She told Reuters, “There should be a Vogue Africa.”

She emphasised on the need to acknowledge Africa’s contribution to the fashion world and the elimination of racism. Naomi stated, “People have come to realise it is not about the colour of your skin to define if you can do the job or not. Africa has never had the opportunity to be out there and their fabrics and their materials and their designs be accepted on the global platform … it shouldn’t be that way.”

Recently, the magazine has been criticised for its lack of inclusion and diversity. In fact, Edward Enninful, the Ghanaian-born model-director, is the first black editor in the publication’s 100-year history. He was appointed to the position of editor of British Vogue last year in April. The publication took another step towards diversity when it launched Vogue Arabia last year. Referring to the same launch, Campbell urged the magazine to extend its reach to the readers in Africa as well. She said, “We just had Vogue Arabia – it is the next progression. It (Vogue Africa) has to be.”

According to a report, the Fall 2018 season has been the most racially diverse and transgender-inclusive fashion month internationally. For the first time, over 30% of Parisian fashion week castings was accounted by non-white models.

H/T: Reuters