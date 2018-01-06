Nandita Iyer’s Book Is A Blessing For Vegetarian Working Professionals

Nandita Iyer’s dream of becoming a chef was slowly eclipsed by the conventional route she had to opt for to get a medical degree.

After getting married, she moved to the US with her husband, where her food blogging journey began with Saffron Trail. After receiving super positive feedbacks for her diabetic-friendly recipes, quick weeknight dinners for working professionals, incorporating superfoods into one’s diet, she decided to put her sundry recipes inside a book.

Her book The Everyday Vegetarian has quick, healthy vegetarian recipes, making cooking easy for working professionals.

Here’s an excerpt from her book, as published in Hindustan Times, where she shares a few healthy tips for cooking and storing.

■ When in doubt, soak some beans overnight. These can be used in salads for lunch or to cook a khichdi or misal for dinner. Don’t want to use the soaked beans immediately? Sprout them. Drain and put them in a bottle to sprout. Make use of the sprouts in a salad, pulao, khichdi, smoothies or along with vegetables in a curry.

■ Prepare a triple batch of dry ingredients for pancakes and store it in bottles or sealable plastic bags. This way you only have to measure once for three breakfasts.

■ Use the pressure cooker to its full capacity using separators. For this, it is useful to have a general idea of foods that have similar cooking times. For example, beetroot and brown rice both take around 15 minutes on low heat, potato, and lentils cook for similar times.

■ When grinding a fresh paste for a curry or a sambar, double the quantity, freeze half and make sure you jot this down in your weekly menu for another day.

■ The same rule applies for salad dressings. Prepare a full bottle and, as long as there is no fresh garlic or herbs swimming in your dressing, it will do just fine.

■ While cleaning and prepping fresh produce, make sure you wash veggies, fruits, and green leaves well. As this is a given, it is not included in the steps for the recipes. Soaking produce in a small tub of water with a mix of lemon juice and vinegar (1 tbsp each) helps remove most of the pesticide residue.

Now, who isn’t a fan of parathas? Nandita shares her quick recipe for Sweet Potato Parathas.

INGREDIENTS

FOR THE DOUGH

1 large sweet potato

(approx. 300 g)

1¼ cups wholewheat flour

½ tsp grated ginger

½ tsp salt

2–3 tbsp finely chopped

fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp raw mango powder

(amchoor)

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp yogurt

1 tsp groundnut oil

FOR THE PARATHAS

2 tbsp wholewheat flour

1 tbsp ghee or groundnut oil

METHOD

FOR THE DOUGH

1.Scrub the sweet potato and put it in a pressure cooker. Pour some water into the cooker and pressure cook on high heat until the cooker reaches full pressure (first whistle). Turn off the flame. Open the cooker after the pressure subsides.

2.Peel the sweet potato and mash it.

3.Transfer the mash to a large mixing bowl.

4.Add all the ingredients for the dough, except the oil.

5.Work the flour into the mashed sweet potato and yogurt.

6.Add water 1 tsp at a time, kneading well, till you have a soft, pliable dough.

7.Give the dough a final knead with the oil.

8.Cover and keep aside for 15 minutes.

FOR THE PARATHAS

1.Divide the dough into 4 portions.

2.Roll out each portion into a slightly thick paratha, using dry flour to prevent it from sticking to the surface.

3.Place a tava over moderate heat.

4.When hot, place the rolled paratha on it and cook for 1 minute.

5.Flip the paratha and apply some ghee or oil on the cooked side.

6.Press down on it with a spatula or a round wooden disc. You’ll see bubbles forming on the surface, or the paratha may even fluff up fully.

7.Turn it over and apply some more ghee or oil on the other side.

8.Flip and cook for few more seconds.

Serve with my favourite roasted pineapple chili chutney or any other accompaniment of your choice.

H/T: Hindustan Times