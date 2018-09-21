Nandita Das Struggles As A Filmmaker In ‘Manto’ But Succeeds As An Artist

Manto is a film for the fans of Saadat Hasan Manto, written by a fan of Manto. It is like one of those literature answers in your semester end exams where you try to cram in as many poems of your favorite poet as possible with an absolute disregard for the context of the question. The result? An answer which is beautiful albeit incomplete.

The movie is a handful, just like Manto, and certainly not for everyone. Having said that, those who seek Manto and his Mantoiyat, are certain to find it in the film. To what extent is a question with relative answers.

Manto was and is a certain hero and becomes more so in the mold of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who becomes one with the character and beautifully translates its varying shades on the screen. When the movie opens, he is among the crème de la crème of Mumbai’s art fraternity. Right from his intellectual banter with Ismat Chughtai (played by Rajshri Deshpande) to confidentially strolling with the who’s who of Bombay Talkies, he has it all.

It is his friendship with Ismat and Shyam that brings out the more human side of Manto. Right from pulling Ismat’s leg every now and then to turning the name of a cricketer Hiptullah into an inside joke with Shyam, the sequences with his friends have been nicely filmed and are sure to warm your heart.

A certain gentleness in the character has also been brought out. Mixed with a strong streak of humour, which often comes with sarcasm, it is this gentleness that makes the character endearing. Sitting in a garden, as he casually spins a story with his wife about a woman with facial hair, we perhaps get one of the finest scenes of the film.

However, it’s his hubris, a streak of arrogance that brings the character to life and stays with you. He is certain of his finesse as a writer, which becomes both his strength and weakness. His confident (over-confident perhaps) brooding leads him to debate who among God and him is a better storyteller and thus he concocts the following epitaph:

Yahaan Saadat Hasan Manto Dafan Hai.

Uskay Seenay Mein Fan-E-Afsana Nigari Ke Saare Israar-O-Ramooz Dafan Hain.

Woh Ab Bhi Manon Mitti Ke Neeche Soch Raha Hai Ke Woh Bada Afsaana Nigaar Hai Ya Khuda!

With arrogance comes his huge ego and thus while he finds it okay to casually repudiate Ismat for a base ending to a fine story, he gets agitated when the same is done to him. It is the fatal flaw that consumes him entirely along with the horrors of partition. The pessimism of the film and Manto grows upon you and grips you tighter as he openly renounces optimism and hope.

One thing that the film stands out for is its casting. Nawaz stuns you as Manto and takes you along with the ebb and flow of his emotions. Rajshri Deshpande is a natural choice when it comes to playing Ismat Chughtai. Tahir Raj Bhasin also does absolute justice to Shyam. However, it is Rasika Dugal as Safia Manto who takes you by full-storm, outshining even Nawaz in some of the scenes.

Mumbai, or as Manto calls it, Bambai, is a character in itself. It is the city where lie buried his mother, father and his son, Arif. It is the city to which he wants to remain indebted to his last breathe. His love for Mumbai appeals to you like one of those all-consuming romantic affairs which you ascertain just by the intensity of it is not going to end up well. But amidst the chaos of a scattered nation, is anything else?

The city haunts him quite vividly in one of the scenes when he can’t help but hallucinate and listen to one of Shyam’s son during a police raid. He misses the indulgent freedom, perhaps indifference of the city as he says at one point in the film, “Yeh shahar koi sawaal nahi karta.”

Manto is a man disenchanted by the world. He is Toba Tek Singh and all the rest of his characters. He is Mumbai. He is both Hindustan and Pakistan, battered by the violence of partition. This Nandita manages to bring out beautifully. She also needs to be applauded for how effortlessly she has employed a frame narrative in the film. With a character from one of his stories taking a cigarette from Manto’s hand and then sliding into his story, the transition is beyond smooth.

However, with a huge chunk of the movie directly based on Manto’s writings (Including iconic short stories like Kali Shalwar, Khol De, Thanda Gosht, Toba Tek Singh, 100 Watt Bulb), and a stellar cast, Nandita could have certainly risen to the occasion but that doesn’t happen. It is just the sequences inspired directly from Manto’s writings that are impactful. The rest falls rather flat.

While the cinematography perfectly conjures the old world charm of a disorienting Mumbai, the screenplay effectively undoes that. The movie lacks continuity. Owing to flawless performances, it manages to brew something inside you, but it stops right there. For some, it might get a testing exercise in frustration, and this is exactly the point when one might lose interest. The instant the film manages to bring your emotions to a boil, the stove is turned off.

The allegations of obscenity for his story “Thanda Gosht” and consequent the court proceedings is the weakest portions of the film. Provided the impact and importance of the story and the ensuing controversy in his life, the makers could have exploited it as the central sequence, that however, doesn’t happen, at all. So much attention has been played to the nuances (applaudable as it might be) that the makers have failed to look at the bigger whole. And even there, the scenes have been nuanced in such a way that they’ll fail to leave an impact if you are not familiar with the backdrop.

Nandita perhaps has underplayed the movie a tad too much. While she has success as an artist in Manto, she struggles as a filmmaker. She has written the movie with the indulgence and, sadly, also the recklessness of an artist. Having said that, for its powerful nuances and those who have an eye for them, the film remains art just like Manto’s short story remains literature, no matter what you make out of it – and like I said those who seek Manto will find him.