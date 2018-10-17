Nandita Das Says She Will Continue Adding Her Voice To #MeToo Despite Allegations Against Her Father

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment against her father Jatin Das, Nandita Das on Tuesday took to Facebook to break her silence and state that she will continue supporting the movement, come what may.

Nandita’s father and renowned painter Jatin Das was accused of sexual harassment by Nisha Bora. “I visited Jatin in his studio, which was in Khidki Village. I don’t recall the time of day, but that it was well within daylight hours. He poured himself some whiskey; offered me one too, but I refused. The next thing I knew, he attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again. This time, he managed a clumsy kiss on my lips. I recall the feeling of his beard on my skin. I pushed him away and moved away from him. At that moment, he said, Come on, it would be nice. Or something like that. What I recall clearly was his disbelief that I was pushing back,” Bora posted on Twitter.

“At that time, I recall that phone call felt like a knife being twisted in my gut, because I had so, so much admiration for her, and it had all become so incredibly filthy that moment,” she added.

The accused painter dismissed the allegations as “vulgar.” Nandita came up with her Facebook post to comment on the same row. She wrote, “As a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, I want to reiterate that I will continue to add my voice to it, despite the disturbing allegations made against my father, which he has categorically denied.”

She, however, also warned individuals to be “sure” of accusations before shouting them to the world. “It is also important to be sure about allegations so as not to dilute the movement,” Nandita wrote. She added, “I am touched by the number of people – friends and strangers – who are concerned and are trusting my integrity. I do believe the truth will prevail. And that is all I have to say on this matter.”