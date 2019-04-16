Namrata Jain From Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh Secures 12th Rank In Civil Services Exam, Aims To Be An IAS Officer

A 25-year-old woman, Namrata Jain, from Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, one of the worst-hit Naxal regions in the country, has got the 12th rank in the civil services exam, the result of which was declared recently by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

In 2016, she ranked 99th in the civil services exam when she was allotted the Indian Police service. Currently training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Namrata told PTI, “I always wanted to be a collector. When I was in Class 8, a woman officer had come to my school. Later I was told she was the collector. I was quite impressed by her. At that time, I had decided to become a collector.”

Talking about what encouraged her to join the civil services, Namrata said it was a Naxal-triggered blast that hit the police station in her town that inspired her to serve the poor and bring development to the Maoist-affected area. “The place I come from is badly affected by Naxalism. People there lack basic facility like education. I want to serve the people of my state.”

Namrata studied till class 10 in Dantewada, after which she shifted to Bihali in Chhattisgarh where she completed engineering.

H/T: Femina