Naaz Joshi, 1st Indian Transsexual Model To Win Ms. World Diversity ’18, Shares Past Challenges

Naaz Joshi has put the Indian trans community on world’s map by winning the title of Ms. World Diversity 2018. The beauty pageant took place in Dubai with 22 participants in attendance from around the world.

This victory also makes her the first Indian transsexual model to win this title.

Naaz underwent a lot of difficulties before she could enjoy the fame and love. At 7, her family sent her away to a relative’s home in Mumbai because they couldn’t tolerate her feminine nature. At 11, she was sexually abused by this relative.

If this wasn’t enough, she faced discrimination and stereotypes in college and at work, too. Having completed an air hostess training module from Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training, she worked with fashion labels like Ritu Kumar and Ritu Beri, and even joined a massage parlour as a Manager. “When I joined, I wasn’t told that I also had to be a masseur. Being a masseur… you know what all kinds of jobs you need to do. In India, spas are just spas for namesake,” she remembers.

Finally, in 2013, she took the plunge to try her hand at modeling. This happened after the Supreme Court recognized the third gender. “I always had this dream of having a big crown over my head and walking an international ramp,” she says. This decision made her a part of various reputable fashion shows like the Rajasthan Fashion Festival (2013). Not only this, she also made the cover of some magazines, both national and international.

Speaking about the ongoing discourse on IPC Section 377, she expresses, “If 377 is abolished, it will save the LGBTQ+ from the harassment they face at the hands of those criminals who encounter them in discos and then take them to deserted places nearby to loot them.” She adds that if the law is scrapped, “at least people will have the courage to go to the police station and report the issue.”

But as they say, all’s well that ends well. Last year, Naaz happened to sign for Ms. World Diversity 2018, a decision that changed her life forever. She immediately became a favourite of the judges who made her the face to promote the event across the world. Not only this, when the competition began, she won her fellow contestants’ heart who voted her ‘Ms Congeniality’ and ‘Ms Personality.’

A graduate of Fashion Design from NIFT and an MBA in Marketing from IMT (Ghaziabad), Naaz chose gender reassignment surgery about five years ago. Winning the competition and getting recognized certainly makes her happy but there’s more to her life’s mission than this. As she says, “The happiest moment for me was that my parents stood by my side and told me how proud they were. I wanted to win people’s hearts. Winning the crown was secondary.”

With this, she promises to change the perception people have of the trans community. “Until now, we have been projected as objects of mockery in the media. I want to glamorize the image of transsexual women in India,” says Naaz.

Source: inuth.com