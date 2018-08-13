Mysuru Doctor Varsha Puranik Eyes Gold As She Gears Up To Skate At Asian Games For 3rd Time

30-year-old Dr. Varsha Puranik is all set to glide her way to victory and represent India for the third time at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, between August 18 to September 2. The zealous roller skater from Mysuru would be representing India for the third time in Asian Games this year.

Varsha was just three when she started skating. She then ventured into ice skating at the age of 18. Within a very short period of time, she had to her credit a record in speed inline skating and ice skating.

“My mother enrolled me for skating classes when I was three. I was the youngest athlete to represent Karnataka at the National Roller Skating Championship after just one year of training. I feel proud of representing Karnataka, and want to win a gold,” she shared in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

She is a doctor by profession and is currently working as a consultant with Cauvery Institute of Health Science. Despite her demanding job and hectic work schedule, she manages to train seven hours a day.

Getting shortlisted and then selected for the Asian Games is an outcome of the very same hard work. She shares, “I started training two years ago. Training for the Asian Games is quite different from other competitions because this event comes once in four years and there is no room for mistakes.”

Varsha is the only women hailing from Mysuru who has been selected for the Asian Games. “I will be facing athletes from eight different countries and will be fighting it out for our country with the top 16 athletes, of which four are world champions. It’s going to be tough, but I will be tougher,” she says.

She has been trained for the Games under the skilled guidance of K Srikantha Rao at Rao’s Roller Skating Academy. The sport of roller skating was introduced only recently at the Summer Asian Games in China in 2010. Varsha first participated in it in the very same year and was ranked seventh. The game was taken off the list in 2014 only to be reintroduced this year.

A 2013 recipient of the Ekalavya Award by the Government of Karnataka, Varsha has already represented India in a plethora of Asian Championships in 2001, 2004, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

To be precise she has represented India at three world championships, five Asian Championships, two Asian Games (Summer and Winter), one World Games and Skating Championship in Venezuela in 2003.

She has won over 44 gold medals, 17 silver medals and 6 bronze medals at the national championships (Speed Skating) organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).

To add to it she has also clinched four golds and one bronze representing Karnataka at four national ice skating championships. She also ranked 13th for ice skating at the eighth Asian Winter Games in Japan.

IWB wished her great success for the upcoming Asian Games.

H/T: The New Indian Express