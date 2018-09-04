My Whole Personality Has Been Shaped Because Of Theatre, Says Dilnaz Irani

The GD Birla Sabhagar in Kolkata has recently been host to the play Iron, based on the award-winning work of the Scottish writer Rona Munro. Presented by Rage Productions, this English drama explores the relationship between a daughter and her estranged mother, who has been imprisoned for 15 years for the death of her husband. Shernaz Patel and Dilnaz Irani are playing the lead characters in the play that took place on August 25th.

In a recent chat with Telegraph India, Shernaz and Dilnaz talk about working in a play, their preparations for it, and the difference in being a stage actor and acting in front of a camera.

On their play

Shernaz: “It’s set in a prison. My character’s name is Faye and Dilnaz is Josie. I’ve been in prison for the last 15 years, accused of killing my husband. Josie walks into my life after 15 years. We go back to the past, by opening up our memories and what we shared. It’s like a floodgate…”

Dilnaz: “It’s sort of a reunion between the mother and the daughter. After 15 years, that’s where the play unravels.”

On how much time they devoted to the rehearsals

Shernaz: “On and off, we rehearsed for three-and-a-half months. But we had gaps in between because we all do other things. Normally we’d rehearse for around four hours a day.”

On working with each other

Shernaz: “I’ve known Dilnaz since she was a teenage girl. She was in one of the most successful plays by Rage’s production, called I’m not Bajirao (1996). That’s when Dilnaz came into our lives and into the theatre. We did another play called Six Degrees of Separation. We are working together after a long time.”

On touring with Iron

Shernaz: “We opened last November at the Prithvi Theatre Festival. But we haven’t done too many shows. We keep revisiting every few months and do a show here and there. It’s a difficult play, not a play that one can do commercially. But we keep trying to do it whenever we can. We are very happy to be here in Calcutta.”

On the journey on stage

Shernaz: “It’s still carrying on… it’s nowhere near over. I’m not ready to put up my boots at all. It’s been great and I’m blessed. Every day I know that I’m working and that I’m not having to struggle to perform or to express myself. I feel really sad for actors who don’t have work. The desire and need to perform in an artist is so strong and when you don’t have work, it’s sad. Thankfully, I’ve never had that problem.”

On how they face the camera as stage actors

Shernaz: “For me, it’s the same. The technique changes, that’s all. One is live, one is not. One is intimate in terms of a camera, the other isn’t. But in terms of arriving to the truth of your character or working on your character, as an actor you should be doing the same work. You should be as truthful, irrespective of whatever medium you’re in. I honestly love them all. I love exploring different mediums.”

On whether the theatre background helps them while facing the camera

Dilnaz: “For sure. There is an advantage and I won’t deny that. I’m so glad that when I go to a film set, I say proudly that I come from the theatre. This is what I come with, so don’t mess with me (laughs).”

On how the audience perception of theatre has evolved over the years

Shernaz: “I think it goes through phases, like a phase where everyone would just do bedroom comedies because it was successful, then came the Indian voice where everyone wanted people to talk in Indian accents. Now there’s this phase of devising plays, like looking at a concept and making a play around it. I think the audience size has increased, at least in Bombay, like we are being able to do more shows of our plays than we could before.”

On the biggest learning from theatre

Shernaz: “Incredible focus, concentration, the ability to be in the moment and the ability to be spontaneous. Truthfulness too, because you’re always digging for that truth of a character — though that’s not just necessarily for theatre actors, that’s for any actor. There’s a great high in being alive — that’s a big nasha for theatre actors. It’s all for today and tomorrow will be different.”

Dilnaz: “I think that everything that I am now has come from theatre. I really wouldn’t be able to tell you the top qualities I have because of theatre because my whole personality has been shaped because of it. I learned hardwork and going through with things without being pampered; it’s okay if we don’t have a vanity van. It’s all about the acting, nothing else.”

H/T: Telegraph India