My life is not a circus: Vahbiz Dorabjee’s Open Letter To Gossip Mills Feeding On Her Divorce

All fun and rosy as it might seem, being a celebrity has its own downsides, something we often overlook as we are busy scrolling through the tabloid gossip based on their personal lives. While celebrities enjoy their share of fame and popularity, there certainly is a point where they feel the need for drawing a line, alas to no avail though.

Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee broke her silence yesterday after experiencing something similar for a long period of time. Of late, Vahbiz has been in news for her long-delayed divorce from actor Vivian D’Sena, speculations about alimony, and some alleged link-ups.

Tired of the gossip mills feeding on her personal life and pain, Vahbiz wrote an open letter addressing it, “To the people who are most concerned about my [her] divorce.” In the letter, she talked about excessive media attention to her personal life and how the media houses have been feeding on her pain and meddling with the facts sans any proofs whatsoever.

She opened the letter by writing, “Have you ever found yourself at a juncture in life and said “Why” and more so “Why me?” Have you gone through the darkest of the days and asked why this happened to me? And then imagine if your integrity, womanhood, life choices and everything you do is questioned.”

Vahbiz also raised that just because she is a celebrity doesn’t mean her life is up for public disposal and open to scrutiny from those who don’t even know her in the first place. “I choose to say NOOOOO, MY LIFE IS NOT A CIRCUS,” she wrote.

A divorce is a trying time for anyone and the media’s disregard for her privacy as well as emotions have long bothered the actor. She thus urged everyone who has been busy discussing the details of her divorce to understand her situation and stop selling it as hot news.

“Every celebrity is a human first. I am a daughter, a sister, a friend…and a person with a heart, emotions, a mind, and pain….Just because I smile constantly doesn’t mean I am not HURT,” she wrote.

Addressing all kinds of rumors that have been doing round regarding the divorce proceedings, Vahbiz wrote, “Who gives you the authority and the right to question legal proceedings without knowing or checking the fact,” as she questioned the premises of all such reports.

“I am once and for all speaking to all the women as well as men out there and requesting you all to STOP,” she wrote as a concluding note to her letter.

Here’s the entire post: