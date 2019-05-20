My Life Has Been Filled With Ups And Downs, But It’s Made Me Who I am Today: Shilpa Shetty

“I was this dark, tall & lanky child who had her life pretty much laid out for her. I’d graduate & work with my dad. Even though in my heart I wanted to do something different, something bigger & better, I never felt like I could. But when I participated in a fashion show, just for fun, I met a photographer who wanted to click my photos. For me, it was a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone. To my complete surprise, the photographs came out really well!” shared actor Shilpa Shetty in a recent Humans of Bombay post.

Making her debut in 1993, with the cult-classic Baazigar, the 43-year-old actor has been seen in over 40 films. Talking about how she entered Bollywood, Shilpa shared, “That opened the doors of modelling for me. Soon, I got offered my first film! There was no looking back from there; I was going onwards & upwards.”

However, her way up the success ladder was not easy and Shilpa had her own set of struggles. “I was all of 17 when I entered the industry. I hadn’t seen the world or even understood life. With all the success came scrutiny. I wasn’t ready for it. I didn’t know how to speak Hindi, I shuddered at the thought of being in front of the camera and I reached a point where after a few films my career hit a lull. I tried hard but it always felt like I was lagging behind. It’s not easy to be celebrated one moment & ignored the next.”

Determined to push herself, Shilpa shared that one incident where she decided to take another route that brought her immense fame.

“I remember there were producers, who without any reason, threw me out of their films. The universe wasn’t in my favour, but I had to keep trying no matter what. It was at that time that I decided to reinvent & entered Big Brother. It was a chance to do something unique. But it ended up leaving a huge impact. I was publicly bullied & discriminated against just because of the country I belonged to. It wasn’t easy – I was all by myself in that house.

But I kept me going – I couldn’t give up, not after reaching this far. When I won, people kept telling me, ‘You’ve made us proud.’ That’s when I knew that all of that struggle & persistence was worth it. I had stood up not just for myself, but for all of those who had faced racism. My life has been filled with ups & downs. I went from being the shy girl to someone who was front & center on the silver screen. There were terrible times, but there have also been some great accomplishments. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it! It’s made me who I am today – a strong independent woman, a proud actor, a wife & a mother. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”