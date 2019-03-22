My Job Is Like Being On A Paid Holiday, Says Sangita S Mani, A Naturalist With Taj Safaris

Sangita S Mani, 36, from Bengaluru worked in the corporate sector for about eight years before she decided to quit in 2007 to address her calling.

As a naturalist with Taj Safaris, she has worked at the Baghan Jungle Lodge in Pench National Park for two years, Mahua Kothi in Bandhavgarh National Park, and presently works at the Banjaar Tola Tented Camp in Kanha National Park.

Sangita “grew up in a city that was beautiful and green” and visited her grandfather in the Nilgiris during her vacations. “One does not need to have any ‘background’ at all for this. You need a mind that is inquisitive, wondering and ready to learn. You must be willing to be taken by surprise,” she says.

Sangita considers herself extremely lucky to be able to explore and share the wealth that nature has to offer with her guests. “My job is like being on a paid holiday! What could be better than being surrounded by trees, animals, and birds. Besides, I meet like-minded guests who love forests too. We have enriching conversations and the learning never stops. Whether it is on orchids or wild dogs, I do my homework. Our guests are well-informed and I have to be updated.”

As jungle safaris are noted to be one of the most coveted experiences to spot wild animals, birds, and exotic flora in a natural habitat, Sangita’s guests more often than not expect her to make them witness a tiger during the treks. Talking about one such incident, Sangita shared, “Once, it happened: they came upon a big male tiger at a waterhole. But that wasn’t all. A pack of 32 wild dogs surrounded the tiger and took turns to snap at his legs. The tiger let out a mighty roar and the dogs scattered, but regrouped again. With another growl, the tiger slipped into the jungle.”

H/T: The Hindu