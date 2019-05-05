My Identity Was What I Chose To Be, Not My Disability: Kiran Gupta, Who Lost Her Leg In A Train Accident

“My life changed completely when I was in the last year of law school. I was boarding a train when I slipped & fell under. My foot got stuck in the wheel & I got dragged until my leg got cut off. I fell on the parallel tracks & passed out from the pain,” shared Kiran Gupta in a recent Humans of Bombay post.

Often, life throws us a curveball giving us no option other than to give up. But then there are those who choose to fight against the odds and emerge as a winner, becoming stories of inspiration that others gain strength from. One such story is that of Kiran Gupta, who made sure that her disability didn’t come in the way of her dreams.

“I was told later that I’d suffered a major head injury & the best of doctors had been called for my case. If it hadn’t been for them, I would’ve been just another train accident victim. ⁣I remember waking up after my brain surgery & when I was told about it – I didn’t react. But when they told me that my leg needed to be amputated, I panicked, I was given morphine to calm down. When I woke up the next time, I had only one leg. I broke down & kept yelling that they should’ve just let me die. It was heart-wrenching for my family to see me like that, but I couldn’t think beyond my disability,” shared Kiran.

“A few weeks later, the doctor started my physiotherapy & sent me home, but it made no difference. I was an amputee, whether I was at home or at the hospital. My physical pain could be alleviated with medication, but nothing helped my mental suffering. I refused to talk to anyone but my family. I’d spend my days crying. I tried committing suicide multiple times, but never had the guts to go through with it.”

But gradually, Kiran started walking again and her hair grew back.

“I started looking a little like before. I’d always been interested in event management, so I joined my brother’s company. I started meeting new people & traveling a lot. I realised that I was more than my accident. My identity was what I chose to be, and not my disability. My friends & family had invested a lot of time & effort in me & I promised to not let them down. I refused to wallow in pain anymore. So I decided to make the best of my second chance at life.

Today, I can proudly say that I did it. I do everything that a normal person can do. Not only did I finish my education, but I also have a career that I am progressing in. And most importantly, I went back & faced my fear– I boarded a train & I do it regularly. Because at the end of it all, you’ve to remember that you are always bigger than any fear you have,” she added.