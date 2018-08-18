My Bones Break But I Have Never Been Broken, Says Dhanya Ravi, Who Suffers From Brittle Bone Disease

Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI), commonly known as the brittle bone disease, is a rare condition in which a person has fragile bones that break easily. Diagnosed with this painful disease when she was just 56 days old, Dhanya Ravi, 28, refused to be hampered by it and today, she is a motivational speaker and a freelance content writer for whom “the Internet is my world.”

“I think my bones break but I have never been broken,” she said. “It (OI) was initially quite difficult for doctors to find out. Living in Bengaluru, Dhanya has suffered over 300 fractures since birth and has consulted over 50 specialists across the country. Now the frequency of the fractures has decreased significantly, as they are the worst during one’s teenage years.”

“At one point of time, something as ordinary as sneezing or a loud noise, say a horn blaring or a pressure cooker going off, was enough to cause a fracture,” she recalled. With time she has got accustomed to the pain and stopped taking painkillers. “Earlier, I used to immediately go to a doctor but I don’t do even that now,” she said.

As she was unable to attend a regular school she had to opt for home-schooling. The odds were infinite, yet she decided to go on despite it all. Even though traveling is tough for her she still believes that she “shouldn’t waste today worrying about the pains of tomorrow.”

She is also working towards bringing in a policy that doctors should screen for genetic diseases at the early stages of pregnancy as no permanent cure exists for diseases like OI. An active member of the city-based community initiative Amritavarshini Charitable Society, she is also helping them in helping those afflicted with the disorder.

“I have been very happy. Despite all the pain and difficulties I had to go through, I’m content with myself,” she said.

H/T: The Hindu