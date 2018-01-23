My Body…My Rules: Writes Sushmita Sen As She Posts Inspiring Workout Pictures

Sushmita Sen has of late taken up Instagram by storm with her workout pictures and videos. The 42-year-old former Miss Universe and a mother of two girls has always been an example of true strength and now she has given us yet another reason to admire her, in the form of her body positive fitness videos.

When it comes to fitness Sen is determined and disciplined and her Instagram posts are a testimony of the same. She is not just pursuing her fitness goals but also inspiring many.

She is constantly pushing herself and is urging others to do the same. Her posts make it apparent that the woman is well aware of the rewards that lie at the other side of the comfort zone and echoes the same in the following post:

Her workout routine involves a combination of aerial silk, calisthenics and whatnot as the lady incorporates a variety of techniques to keep her workout interesting. Working under the supervision of her trainer @nupur_popeye she makes it a point to express her gratitude for his guidance and help. Consider the following post:

#leaplikealeopard 😉😍😁Super excited to share this awesome new #discipline my teacher @nupur_popeye gifted me on my birthday this year!!!💃🏻🎵❤️😁 but first…WE STRETCH!!!!😉❤️The cuts get deeper as does the resolve!!!💪😘 whatta feeling!!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁mmuuuaah!!!!

Along with her workout posts, she always aspires to motivate and inspire and her posts are full of beautiful life advice. For instance, consider the following post urging everybody to be true to themselves and to always get going because that is how you find your true strength:

A woman with the resolve of steel, she is determined to inspire women and makes it a point to involve her daughters in her pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Sushmita Sen indeed is like a bottle of fine wine that only gets better with time and we hope this strong woman keeps inspiring us.