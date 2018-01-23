My Body…My Rules: Writes Sushmita Sen As She Posts Inspiring Workout Pictures
Sushmita Sen has of late taken up Instagram by storm with her workout pictures and videos. The 42-year-old former Miss Universe and a mother of two girls has always been an example of true strength and now she has given us yet another reason to admire her, in the form of her body positive fitness videos.
When it comes to fitness Sen is determined and disciplined and her Instagram posts are a testimony of the same. She is not just pursuing her fitness goals but also inspiring many.
#workinprogress 😉 Slowly but surely!!!💪😁❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!💃🏻😍👏❤️😄 let some SAY it can’t be done…I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!😉😄👍 My body…My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!💪😊😍👍 #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️💃🏻👍 yipppeeeeeee!!!!😅💃🏻❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!
She is constantly pushing herself and is urging others to do the same. Her posts make it apparent that the woman is well aware of the rewards that lie at the other side of the comfort zone and echoes the same in the following post:
PART TWO ❤️🙏 “If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” #BruceLee 👍👏👏❤️ Happy Birthday little girl…here’s to going beyond!!!!💪❤️😘💃🏻😁 I love you guys!!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️😇
Her workout routine involves a combination of aerial silk, calisthenics and whatnot as the lady incorporates a variety of techniques to keep her workout interesting. Working under the supervision of her trainer @nupur_popeye she makes it a point to express her gratitude for his guidance and help. Consider the following post:
#leaplikealeopard 😉😍😁Super excited to share this awesome new #discipline my teacher @nupur_popeye gifted me on my birthday this year!!!💃🏻🎵❤️😁 but first…WE STRETCH!!!!😉❤️The cuts get deeper as does the resolve!!!💪😘 whatta feeling!!!!💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻😁mmuuuaah!!!!
Along with her workout posts, she always aspires to motivate and inspire and her posts are full of beautiful life advice. For instance, consider the following post urging everybody to be true to themselves and to always get going because that is how you find your true strength:
#partone #happy2018 #lifemotivation 👍❤️ #lonewolf 🎵💋”Be true to yourself & your life, it’s the only one you got” ❤️😊😘 go it alone when needed but KEEP GOING!!!! There’s ALWAYS strength, it just sometimes lies deeper than we think!!😉👍❤️To life & celebrating it everyday!!! Mmuuuaah!!! I love you guys!!!😍😁💃🏻❤️ #gymnasticrings
A woman with the resolve of steel, she is determined to inspire women and makes it a point to involve her daughters in her pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.
Getting use to our new #kangoojumps 😄😍❤️👏 A bounce worth burning a #1000calories an hour!!!👍definitely my kinda thing!!!!😁❤️ Alisah & I sweat it out in our #kj as we enjoy the #cardio the #rebound & life itself!!!😄🎵❤️💃🏻 I am a proud mother!!! 😇😁❤️ Here we go again #teacher @nupur_popeye 😉😄💪Happy Sunday my loved ones!!!😍 #sharing #love #mmuuuaaah!!!!😁💃🏻
Sushmita Sen indeed is like a bottle of fine wine that only gets better with time and we hope this strong woman keeps inspiring us.
When I am tired to my bones & I go ‘ONE MORE’ on my last set, it no longer is about building #muscle …its building #character 👍💪❤️ when a #reflection can scream the strength of a #form one feels on top of the world 😉☝️💋READY…STEADY…ONE MORE!!!!💪😁❤️ I love you guys!!!! #fitness #fitnessmotivation #life 💃🏻
