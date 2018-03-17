Muslim Women’s Unequal Position Remains Because Indian State Was Weak: Jamida Beevi

Have you ever heard about a Quran reading being led by a female? I assume not. But did that ever make you wonder whether it is the holy book that prohibits women from doing so, or just another rule formed and dictated by patriarchy?

Jamida Beevi, a member of the Quran Sunnath Society that adheres only to the Quran, lead the Friday prayers in a predominantly male congregation in Kerala, the controversy that sparked this discussion.

“Chekannur Maulavi’s main precept was that Quran is Allah’s sole bequest to humans and no other book needs to be followed. Quran has capacity to reflect and absorb changes in society over time. He argued that Quran gave equal rights to sons and daughters in inheritance and did not discriminate between men and women. Even on birth control, Chekannur would say a life must not be taken but there was no bar on contraceptive procedures. Chekannur was a courageous man and he earned many followers. But his murder was a setback.” Jamida Beevi shared with Times Of India.

Jamida was forced to marry against her wishes. And when she wanted a divorce there was no support from any quarter. “I experienced it in my own life, how family, Muslim society and even secular structures like Women’s Commission let down Muslim women by citing shariat. I got a divorce after a lot of effort. At college, I used to ask questions which my teachers couldn’t answer and they turned vindictive. This prompted me to think, do my own reading, and slowly I gravitated towards Chekannur Maulavi’s ideas.”

Her simple religious act has made her receive a lot of hatred. She is not able to step out of home, and has been provided police protection. “Death threats are being issued. There is a vilification campaign against me.”

In her opinion, Kerala has a tradition of initially rejecting progressive ideas. “When government first opened schools, Islamic preachers cited the primacy of religious instruction. Malayalam was denounced as the language of kafirs and English as the language of hell. And they treat women as second-class citizens. Left to such preachers, women won’t even be taught to read. Because I oppose them I have to pay a heavy price.”

About the impact of Indian constitution on the lives of Muslim women, Jamida said that the Indian Constitution is fine, but it has failed to touch Muslim women. “Article 13 elevates fundamental rights over other laws, Article 14 broaches equality and Article 15 shuns discrimination on religious/ gender grounds. Despite these, the unequal position of Muslim women remains, because Indian state was weak.”

She further added, “But education is making a big difference. In sports, you will notice how no PT Usha or Anju Bobby George came from among Muslim women but now there is a Sania Mirza. My daughter is also an athlete. Women’s reservation in Parliament is needed just like reservation in panchayats (which) was revolutionary. More women like Mamata Banerjee and Jayalalithaa must come to the forefront in politics. Change is in the air.”

