Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board Calls Down AIMPLB’s Opposition To The Triple Talaq Bill

Slamming the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) for its current stance of opposing the Triple Talaq bill by accusing the government of interfering in religious matters, the All-India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board’s president Shaista Amber said that she would highlight the “real face” of the AIMPLB and its anti-women attitude.

“Clerics have misguided the community for long by their wrong interpretation of the Quran. At a time when the social media and internet have bridged the divide among the people, it has also brought to light the real meaning of the verses of the Quran which term women equal to men,” said Amber.

Amber mentions that injustice in any form will not be tolerated and will be fought by everyone, regardless of any caste or religion.

“Triple talaq is a draconian way to destroy the lives of women and it should be banned as it is un-Islamic. We support the government for bringing the bill as it protects the right of Muslim women, who are treated as slaves by men,” she said.

Set to be introduced next week, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 defines triple talaq as “any pronouncement (of divorce) by a person upon his wife by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form, or in any other manner” and imposes a prison term of up to three years and fine on men who practice it. The bill once passed, would criminalize the practice of saying “talaq” three times in one go. It also gives women the right to have a say in dissolving marriages, also giving them custody of minor children and the right to seek alimony.

“After Saira Bano case, when the government is moving ahead with the bill against triple talaq, AIMPLB is creating hurdles just to give the message to the community that they always oppose the government, which is mostly dominated by leaders of other communities,” she said pointing out that though the AIMPLB, founded in 1972, was formed to solve socio-familial issues in the Muslim community, it ended up being the patriarchal entity barring women from exercising their rights.

Calling the committee’s current attitude as an abuse of a woman’s rights, Amber wants to know the reason for AIMPLB’s ongoing resistance to the bill. “Why don’t they consider Muslim women as equal partners? Why do they want to create a communal feeling among the Muslims when the society is going for reforms? Why are they saying the bill would promote interference in religious matters? Why do they want to protect such men who use women and abandon them at their will?” she asked.

All valid questions, but it is left to be seen if the AIMPLB has any valid answers or not.

H/T: Hindustan Times