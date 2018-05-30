Muslim Women Can Balance Faith With Modernity, Writes Daisy Khan In Her Memoir ‘Born With Wings’

Are you too, like me, on the constant lookout for reading something that is worthy of being called an engrossing read? Well, then here is a suggestion- pick up Daisy Khan’s memoir Born With Wings. She is the Executive Director of the Women’s Islamic Initiative for Spirituality and Equality (WISE). Born With Wings depicts her journey of triumph and difficulty in the past.

“This book enabled me to stand up for myself, to define myself in my own terms and to give voice to other Muslim women around the world,” said the 60-year-old, “The greatest challenge was posed when my two cultures clashed. In my Kashmiri upbringing, personal and family matters were never discussed in the public, whereas in the US, memoir readers expect the authors to be an open book, expose your inner thoughts, describe your wide-ranging emotions and the vulnerabilities you feel. There were so many rewrites that the manuscript took four years to complete.”

While the book mostly depicts flashbacks from Khan’s life, it also includes the story of other Muslim women and their life stories and how with time social norms, practices have given way to progress. “I want people to know that this is the future of faith — for so long, women who were not permitted at the table; are now, creating their own. I hope they will not only be inspired by the passion and bravery of women on the front-lines but will consider acting upon their own convictions to bring peace and stability to this fractured world.”

She fondly recalled that it was her father who gave her boxing gloves and taught her to defend herself. “This deep symbolic gesture was so powerful, it led me to fight my own fight, discover my own power and find my purpose in life. Imagine what the world would be if men rushed out to buy ‘red boxing gloves?’ for their girls. Suddenly we would have empowered girls; a game changer for any society,” she said.

“I am a living example of how Muslim women can balance faith with modernity. Many young Muslims remain bound by religious tradition and much of their pain seems related to issues of faith defined by outdated attitudes. Muslim girls must recognize that gender equality is an intrinsic part of their faith and the most effective way to promote women’s rights is to use arguments based in sacred text. Also, in this pivotal #MeToo moment, they need to join other movements, for peace is possible when unity is driven by women across all cultures,” she has written in her book.

