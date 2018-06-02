Muslim Women Are Standing Up Against Period Shaming During Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is when Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk to help strengthen their connection to Islam and practice discipline. The practice, however, exempts those who are physically or mentally unwell, travelling, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and women on periods.

The above mentioned selected groups are freed from rituals and prayers and women on periods are expected to make up for the missed days after the holy month. Now, menstruating women might be exempted from the rituals, but they are directly or indirectly shamed for something as natural as periods.

They are expected to eat in private, pressured and preferred to stay away from relatives who are fasting, and are made to feel “impure” and “dirty”. Calling out the existence of period shaming during Ramadan, Muslim women have been urging to stop this through the powerful platform of social media. They are demanding bigger understanding from others in their faith.

A Twitter user Erin’s video of rallying against people asking her why she is eating or drinking during Ramadan received supportive comments.

She, in the video, questioned, “I understand why you’re asking me, but if you’re a Muslim, you should know [why]. People who say ‘well, even though you’re on [your period], you shouldn’t be out here just eating and drinking’. So you want me to faint?… It’s not an excuse to go up to a sister and ask her something so disrespectful like, ‘why are you not fasting? Why are you not praying?'”

There were others who then joined the debate questioning the casual shaming during the holy month.

sabitch on Twitter Do y’all care if the male relatives in your fam know if your on ur period like brothers/fathers, etc?

sabitch on Twitter @bintfairuz I’m just asking bc lmao I don’t, like my fam is so open about these kinds of things but some girls especially during Ramadan don’t even eat in front of their male relatives and feel dirty and ashamed so I was just wondering like in general concerning periods

sabitch on Twitter @bintfairuz damn it’s so sad we become brainwashed into thinking we should be so ashamed of our periods we have to fake pray

Ahmed Bise on Twitter @chubbythicc @bintfairuz Sister anyone making a Muslim woman feel bad during Ramadan because her period has fallen due is displaying ignorance and should be ashamed of themselves. It is the way Allah SWT has created you and the requirement to fast is waived. In peace A✌🏻

fatma on Twitter i swear if it was guys getting periods they wouldn’t ban eating in public during Ramadan. https://t.co/cDpZ18DSHb

anisa liban on Twitter @blackishgold_ this was me with 2 friends today lmfao these dudes looked at us crazy 4 carrying Starbucks. you’d think we beheaded someone the way they were staring 😫

“I’ve experienced period shame in the past, but usually only when I’m at the mosque, where instead of sitting with the rest of the congregation you’ll find yourself excluded at the back with the elderly and all of a sudden holding someone’s baby,” shared a 20-year-old Muslim student in London, Sainabou Hydara, with Refinery29 UK.

H/T: Refinery29 UK