Muskan Bhanwala Leads India’s Victorious Trail With Gold Medal In 25m Pistol Junior Event

On 28th March, Wednesday, shooter Muskan Bhanwala took India’s winning trail ahead at ISSF World Cup as she clinched the gold medal in the 25m Pistol Women Junior Event with a total score of 35.

The 16-year-old champion beat China’s Qin Sihang and Thailand’s 16-year-old Kanyakorn Hirunphoem who respectively bagged silver and bronze in the pistol event. Bhanwala had finished fourth in last year’s ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl, Germany. It’s the first ISSF medal for an Indian junior shooter.

India dominated the team event with Manu Bhaker, Muskan Bhanwala, and Devanshi Rana winning gold while Mahima Turhi Agrawal and Tanu Rawal securing silver. Thailand’s Hirunphoem, Viramon Kidarn and Luxciga Srinitivoravong won the bronze.

Currently, India is leading the medal tally with 22 medals – nine golds, five silver, and eight bronze medals at the World Cup being held in Sydney.

