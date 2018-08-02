Music Video ‘Funny Girl’ Urges Everyone To Break Free Of Societal Expectations

Blue is for boys and pink is for girls. Right from the day, we are born, the society ascribes a set of moulds to us that we are expected to fit in for the rest of our lives. And thus most of us spend our lives in the meaningless pursuit of becoming what we are “supposed” to be.

“Funny Girl,” a music video released by New Delhi band Kitchensink aims to evoke people to break out of all these confines that hamper your soul by listing the stereotypical commands of normative behaviour that are flung to us very nonchalantly on an everyday basis. The song is a part of the band’s debut album Harmless Things which was released earlier this month.

“Don’t stand too tall, don’t crouch too low; don’t laugh too hard, but don’t you frown; don’t talk too loud, and watch your words; don’t be a funny girl but don’t be a bore.” Don’t we get to listen to comments like these almost every other day?

Conceptualised and directed by Talisa Oberoi, the music video features a young girl and a woman, with parallel stories and thus appearing like alter egos.

Although the song has been written from a woman’s perspective, it actually addresses the predicament from a vantage point where everyone irrespective of their gender can be seen as a victim of expectations of stereotypical behavior and gender ‘norms.’

“Both lyrically and musically, this song is about breaking out of moulds/prescriptions. Although written from the perspective of a woman, the lyrics aim to question a much broader experience of how, regardless of gender, age and so on, we are all expected to internalise a set of behaviour and norms through our lives. Somewhere, we are also questioning the fallout(s) of that process and how it breeds feelings of intolerance, isolation and impedes empathy,” the band said in a statement to Scroll.

The band includes Adhir Ghosh, Smiti Malik, Ritwik De, Jayant Manchanda and Siddharth Jain.

“The idea is about just a certain sense of collective experience within this idea of prescriptiveness and having been told what to do at different stages of your life,” said guitarist Adhir Ghosh in an interaction with Rolling Stone India.

Here is the entire music video: