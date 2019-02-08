Muneeba Nadeem’s Collection Styled With Hijabs Became A Key Attraction At Lakme Fashion Week 2019

Mesmerizing everyone with her dressing collection, Muneeba Nadeem, a third-year student of INIFD (Inter National Institute of Fashion Design), Kanpur, wasn’t confident that her collection would have that effect. “I was nervous, wondering what if things went wrong,” she said after showcasing her debut collection which included models walking the ramp wearing her capsule collection, styled with hijabs.

While she waited with bated breath as her models walked across the ramp, the gathering applauded and appreciated her work, calling it the most modest collection they had ever seen this season on the ramps.

“When you try something different, I think even an established designer would be a tad apprehensive of how it will be received. As a newcomer, I was a bundle of nerves,” said Muneeba. “It’s a power dressing line and I styled the ensembles the way I would wear them, along with hijabs.”

Coming from an upper-middle-class family in Kanpur, Muneeba was never restricted from going after her dreams. “I’ve always been good at art and like many other budding designers, I loved to dress up and help other people coordinate their outfits well,” she said. Her decision to take up a fashion designing course was appreciated by her family.

Muneeba feels that in the last few years there has been an increase in the number of women in political circles, which gave her the inspiration to design a power dressing collection. Her reason behind using hijabs in her collection was to emphasize that “there are different dimensions of modernity”.

H/T: The Hindu