Mumbai’s Plus-Size Models Call Out Fashion Industry For Expecting Them To Walk For Free

The flip side of inclusivity in the Indian fashion industry comes forward as plus-size models in Mumbai reveal that they are expected to walk the ramp for free.

Neha Parulkar, who first walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in 2015 and has since walked for all the succeeding editions, reveals that she has never been paid. “In the beginning, I compromised because I wanted the visibility, and we were told that fashion shows make for a great platform, but three years down the line, I think it’s just unfair,” Parulkar tells Mumbai Mirror.

Vikhroli-based model Danielle Singh, who walked the ramp in 2017, claims that apart from not being paid, she and some of her fellow plus-sized models were also asked by the designers to buy corsets and nude-coloured lingerie at their own cost.

Another model sharing her experience is Snehal Dongre, who has bad memories from walking the ramp at the Fashion Week last year. She shared, “The poor treatment meted out to plus-size models is simply explained: there are many takers for the very few opportunities for large models, so organizers don’t really care.”

Narendra Kumar, who collaborated with ALL, fashion brand catering to plus-size consumers, at the fashion week last month and showcased his new collection called ‘Never Hyde’, said that he was unaware that the models who walked the ramp for his collection were not paid. “A lot of plus-size people had auditioned to be part of the show and one can’t term them models, but, irrespective of that, everyone who is out there giving his time and effort, has to be compensated,” he said.

Pankaj Arora, a director at Inega Model Management, on the topic, added that the modelling industry does not have any structured pay scales for even straight-size models. “Plus-size models are still an emerging idea, and over time we will move towards adequate financial compensation and equal working conditions,” he stated.

Neelakshi Singh, who has been a plus-size model for the last six years, is not so hopeful about the scenario to undergo any positive change. “The attitude of both, the brands and the designers is off-putting. They are like, ‘If you don’t want to do it, we will get someone else, but we won’t pay you,” Singh shared.

“We are told we represent a community, and that it’s all about diversity, but I think we are just fat people at the end of the day who don’t have to be paid,” Parulkar concluded.

