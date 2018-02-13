Mumbai’s 17 Y. O. Batting Sensation Jemimah Rodrigues Is Now Indian Women Cricket Team’s Youngest Member

Jemimah Rodrigues is today a name that is taken with wonder. It was last year in November when she became the youngest Indian to score a double hundred in a first-class game and this Wednesday, she became the youngest addition to the Indian women’s cricket squad for the South Africa tour.

Would you believe it when I say that Jemimah has been playing since the age of two?

“At the age of four she started playing season cricket. Around the age of two she probably used to play with plastic balls and bats, never the dolls,” said her proud father, Ivan Rodrigues, who was once a club cricketer and now a junior coach. He fondly recounts how while seeing her elder brothers play cricket, two-year-old Jemimah was attracted towards the sport which developed into the passion she has for it today.

“It is a dream for every parent who is a sportsperson, to see their children play for India,” Ivan added.

Our wonderkid (should I even call her that?) is not just a pro at cricket but also quite an expert at handling a hockey stick.

“When she was 10-years-old, she was selected to play hockey for Maharashtra. In fact, she was the youngest there as well. I felt she might pursue hockey but at 12-and-a-half-years, she got selected for Mumbai after it became a stand-alone body,” Ivan said.

“If you ask her if she wants to play hockey, she’ll say she wants to play hockey. My dream was that my children should play for India whether it’s in cricket or hockey. Now even if she gets to play both the games for her country, she’s ready to play both the games for her country,” he added. “She hasn’t given up on hockey. When she gets tired she takes up a stick and plays hockey. That’s her relaxation.”

All psyched to join the T20I squad for the tour of South Africa, Jemimah dreams are on a spree of turning into a reality as recently she was invited to Sachin Tendulkar’s residence. “It was quite unbelievable talking with Sachin sir. And there were so many people who had appointments with him, and he was getting so many calls, but he kept telling people he’ll be there soon, and still sat and chatted with me,” she recalled.

Jemimah moment of fame came when she emulated Smriti Mandhana’s feat to slam a double hundred in an under-19 match with 24 fours. Her unbeaten 202 off 163 balls against Saurashtra and with 1,013 runs, she ended as the tournament’s highest run-getter. And as we know it, it finalised her entry into the Indian Women Cricket team.

You go, girl!

H/T: Livemint and Hindustan Times