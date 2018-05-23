Mumbai Student Takes College To Court After Allegedly Being Denied To Wear Her Hijab

A student of homeopathy from Mumbai had dragged ger college to the Bombay High Court. She has accused her college of not letting her wear her hijab and then barring her from sitting for her exams on the grounds of low attendance.

The petitioner is pursuing Bachelors of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) course at Sai Homeopathic Medical College (SHMC) in Bhiwandi. She approached the court on Monday and sought permission to appear for the first-year examinations which will begin on June 1.

It was stated in the petition that the woman had cleared her Common Entrance Test and secured admission in SHMC on December 14, 2016. While the session started on December 27, 2016, she started attending college from December 28.

The girl stated that “to her utter shock and dismay, the college started coercing all Muslim girls to remove their hijab”. She also alleged the college of “threatening” Muslim girls and asking them to either stop wearing hijab or leave the college. While some girls complied and took off their hijab some of them left the college. But the petitioner refused to do so.

The petitioner and her family approached several college authorities to look into the matter and resolve it. On January 11, 2017, they approached the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), regarding the same matter.

It was on January 20, 2017, that the ministry wrote to the college that they “cannot compel a student to not wear hijab, since it is disrespect to social justice,” and directed them to resolve the issue immediately. Instead of obeying to the orders, the college, however, asked her to leave the college.

The petitioner’s father wrote to state Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) on March 2, 2017. While the college authorities were directed by the department to meet the petitioner, the student alleged the college of yet again not taking any initiative. This is when the petitioner’s father approached the department again. The college authorities were then directed to appear before Maharashtra University of Health Sciences officials for a hearing on May 15. The college overlooked the matter and skipped the hearing.

The college representative in a meeting, which was held on June 2, 2017, told MUHS that “the management has stipulated a uniform dress code for boys and girls, hence the request of the student cannot be accepted”.

On October 13 a legal notice was sent by the petitioner to SHMC. She also approached the State Human Rights Commission on October 30, 2017. Following this, she approached the High Court. On March 12, 2018, the High Court took statements from MUHS and the college authorities. They asserted that the student would be allowed to take repeat classes and sit for first-year BHMS examination “as and when eligible for the same”. Only after the college authorities received a court order on March 19, the petitioner was allowed to enter the college.

The petitioner shared that out of all the repeat classes which were conducted between March 2 and April 18 she could only attend the ones held between March 19 to April 18 and she missed three classes out of these, due to “health reasons”.

When the student sought the college’s permission on March 27 to submit her exam form for her papers commencing from June 1, she wasn’t allowed to do so.

She was told by the college that it has approached MUHS, to seek guidance pertaining to the matter. She was told by the MUHS that the HC had directed it “to act in accordance with law” and thus, owing to a failure on her side to fulfill the attendance criteria she was being denied to sit in the exams.

The petitioner raised that “non-attendance is not due to failure of the petitioner to attend classes but the same is due to the arbitrary behaviour of the college and hence, the petitioner ought to have been attending the classes regularly.”

Lawyer Deepak Salvi, the lawyer appointed by SHMC, said, “A previous order from the court says that if MUHS is approached by the college for any permission in respect to the petitioner, the university would consider the same in accordance with rules and regulations.”

He also claimed that the college was not denying the petitioner to wear a hijab but a full burqa. “The college had allowed her to wear hijab but she was insisting on wearing a full burqa. If she wore a burqa, it would have been difficult for her to wear an apron, which is required in some of the classes.”

H/T: The Indian Express

Image for representative purposes only.