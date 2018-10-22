Mumbai Sisters Accuse Husbands Of Forcing Them Into Sex With Creditors

In a shocking incident recently, two sisters from Virar, Mumbai, registered a case of cruelty and sexual harassment against 12 persons, including their husbands.



Virar police have registered the case filed by the sisters where they have accused their husbands and in-laws of forcing them into sexual relationships with men who had given them some loans. The complainant, a 24-year old woman and her sister, aged 22, were both married into the same family living in M B Estate, Virar (west).

The sisters alleged that they were forced to have sex with strangers because their husbands owed them Rs. 1.5 lakhs. Things got so bad for the sisters that one of the creditors took them to his Vasai home and raped them.

The women further alleged that they were also exploited by a relative and no one in the family said even a word to him. They accused their in-laws of asking them to get Rs 5 lakh each from their father if they wanted to avoid having sex with the creditors. The complainant also raised that her in-laws forced her to get an abortion when they learned that she was pregnant.

H/T: The Times of India