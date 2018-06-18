Mumbai Dentist Esha Varpe On Designing Herself A Successful Career As A Tattoo Artist

Last week, I had the chance to speak to Esha Varpe who is a dentist and a tattoo artist. What’s inspiring about her is the fact that she isn’t compromising on either of her careers while following her multiple dreams. Famous for handling a dual-career like a boss, her story is something all of us need to read as a reminder of trusting one’s instincts.

Esha lives in Mumbai with her doctor-husband Abhijit who is, well, also a tattoo artist. The Varpe couple is extremely enthusiastic about their medical profession and the unconventional passion running parallelly. One should see how they effortlessly split their time between the two occupations that balance the elements of satisfaction and fun in their lives.

Read our conversation with Esha below.

Let’s begin with your story of almost replacing the syringe with the tattoo needle.

I lived in Pune and shifted to Mumbai only after I got married to Abhijit. After dentistry, I got diverted to Medical Trichology and studied it for quite a few months. Meanwhile, I was also working as a full-time graphic designer that earned me a handsome salary. It was only in 2010 that the art of tattooing caught our attention.

Did you enroll yourself in some professional course?

No. My husband and I took the help of YouTube videos and followed the work of some renowned tattoo artists from around the globe to grab the technical details we needed to take care of as beginners. We relied on the internet and some expert books because, sadly, we don’t have a good professional or certified course in India.

We then tried pulling a few designs on each other’s body and promised not to kill one another even if we mess things up (laughs). Gradually, friends and family started asking us to do their tattoos of all kinds. This gave us the confidence to put needles on other’s bodies, buy our machines, and establish the company ‘Moths and Owls Tattoos‘ in 2016. In no time, we were able to build a strong clientele, mostly through word of mouth.

What do you get most appreciated for as tattoo artists?

Our artworks are very different from one another. While he is good at abstract art, I am more into the geometric design that includes lots of angles, lines, and dots. However, we have been told that our grasp on the needle machine is excellent, considering we are doctors and have got a strong grip on machines and sharp instruments.

What’s the most interesting design you’ve made so far?

It was a Gatha design with intricate marijuana leaves on a girl’s ankle.

Do you get asked weird questions by those who consider the art of tattoo a taboo?

All the time, but I’m glad I’ve been able to hold dialogues with many such people and introduce them to the world of ink. Many think that there are medical risks involved in being tattooed which can prove to be life-threatening. But the truth is that you might be allergic to some kinds of inks and hence, as a doctor, I suggest you to check with a dermatologist before getting inked.

How many tattoos have you got?

Four. I haven’t drawn anything on myself yet. Actually, my husband doesn’t like this crazy idea at all.

Have you ever converted your medical clients into tattoo enthusiasts?

This happens all the time and vice versa, Ha-ha!

How do you balance your time between the two careers? Also, which of these makes you financially independent?

I can’t say which career of mine is my favourite. My husband and I still run the dental clinic because of some of our loyal clients who’ve refused to see any other dentists (laughs). However, it is tattooing that consumes most of my time, making me feel content from within and monetarily satisfied.

Lastly, what has tattooing taught you?

That the female body is the most beautiful canvas one could ever work on as an artist. As far as I’m concerned, I let my designs enjoy the natural flow on the curves of a woman’s body, which I think only add to their beauty.

(pictures are Esha’s own)