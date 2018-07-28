Mukesh Mishra Sentenced To 7 Years In Jail For Raping Actor And Criminal Intimidation

Mukesh Mishra (33), a TV executive producer was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment by a sessions court on Wednesday for raping an actor.

Mukesh was booked in 2013 when the victim lodged an FIR a month after being raped and continuously blackmailed by him. The victim is the mother of an 8-year-old daughter. As per a report by The Times of India, she told the court that Mukesh was in-charge of scheduling on sets and used that in his favor to exploit her. He called her at 7.30 am in Jogeshwari on December 2, 2012, telling her that a bus would be picking her. However, no bus came and he picked her instead. She was in her makeup room on the set when he barged in, locked the door and raped her.

Mukesh threatened to kill the victim’s daughter so as to keep her silent. Fearing her daughter’s safety, and also her career and reputation, the woman kept mum for a while and told her husband only about the harassment while keeping off the details. Her husband then raised the matter to the show’s producer and thus Mukesh was sacked.

The woman lodged a complaint in January 2013, after the accused told her husband about the rape. The accused was held guilty for rape and as well as criminal intimidation.

H/T: The Times of India