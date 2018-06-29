‘Mujhe Haq Hai,’ The Song For UN Women India’s Campaign, Pays Homage To Every Indianoman

“Mujhe Haq Hai,” a song composed for UN Women India’s video campaign, was released yesterday. With a voice-over by actor and activist Gul Panag, the motivational song is an invocation of the true spirit of the Indian woman.

Composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee, the song is soothing yet uplifting. Playback singer Neeti Mohan has rendered her powerful voice to the song.

“I am happy to be associated with this cause, considering it is for women empowerment and for women rights across the world which is a highly relevant and pressing issue,” said Arko, in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

The opening lines of the song go like:

“Na waqt ne kaha rukne ko (Time did not tell me to stop)

Na kadmon ne kaha thamne ke liye (Neither did my feet)

Toh kyun ruk jaau main jab chalte jaana mujhe pasand hai (Then why should I stop when I love walking)

Is jameen pe mera bhi haq hai (This ground I walk on belongs to me)

Mujhpar mera hi haq hai” (I belong to me)

The video features women achievers from all over the country. Right from world’s oldest sharp-shooter Revolver Dadi to Paralympic champion Deepa Mallik, the video features all the Indian women who have left a distinct mark by setting up and example in strength and perseverance.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor Waheeda Rehman, Queen of track and field PT Usha, tennis champion Sania Mirza, cricketer Mithali Raj, wrestler Geeta Phogat and transgender activist Gauri Sawant are some of the illustrious women who are a part of the song. The song pays a homage to the resilience of all these women.

You can watch the entire video here:

The message of the song is crisp and clear- to break free from the fetters of patriarchy and mindsets and to make the promise of an autonomy over self, the time is here, the time is now. The season of change is here!