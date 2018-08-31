Mrunal Thakur Shares That There Were Moments When She Broke Down On The Sets Of Love Sonia

The trailer of Love Sonia has gripped everybody with its intense plot. Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is making her Bollywood debut with the Tabrez Noorani film, shared how her role in the movie demanded her to be emotionally strong.

The Kumkum Bhagya fame television actor told The Quint that her role took an emotional toll on her and she also often broke down on the sets.

Talking about her shift from television to film, she said, “I was playing the same character for two years on television so there was no real preparation. Here I had to visit a brothel in Sonagachi, Kolkata to understand the body language of the sex workers. It was a lot of hard work.”

Thakur admitted that she was craving something challenging and was willing to take a leap. She also expressed her happiness over getting a chance to work with Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Demi Moore, Rajkummar Rao, Freida Pinto, Adil Hussain, and Anupam Kher.

Mrunal also shared that she values the experiences she had working on the film and that the film could definitely spearhead a change and probably change the lives of some girls who have been trafficked.

After the stunning debut, Thakur is looking forward to her role in Super 30, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan.

The film, Love Sonia, revolves around a 17-year-old village girl Sonia, who enters the world of prostitution in search of her sister Preity, who was sold off to a pimp. Love Sonia was premiered at the London Indian Film Festival, where Richa Chadha was honoured with an outstanding achievement award for the movie.

It is slated to release on September 14.

