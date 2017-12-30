Mrs. Asia Universe, Sonal Singh, Packs A Bagful Of Fitness Tips For Your Next Solo Trip

Who better to advise us on fitness than Mrs. Asia Universe?

Sonal Singh is a Fitness Freak, Beauty Queen, a former Management Consultant (Deloitte, London), LSE graduate and currently the Director at S.Q.U.A.T.S. Recently, her team has taken up a new initiative called Squats For Her that empowers women in the areas of fitness, health, and wellness.

Sonal has won the title of Mrs. Asia Universe and Mrs. Universe-Beautiful. Not just that, she is also the recipient of the REX Karmaveer Chakra Global Fellowship Award for her interventions in cases of domestic violence. She conducts workshops for young women from low-income families in association with Delhi-based NGO Udayan Care.

Another her mission is to create Holistic Health environment in organisations with high-stress, and demanding hours. Undoubtedly, you want to know more about her! Read on.

Please tell us what is S.Q.U.A.T.S For Her all about?

It is a community of women who support and empower one another through fitness and wellness. It is open to women-only to ensure women feel comfortable sharing their problems in a safe place. The group is monitored by SQUATS mentors who provide expert guidance and respond to queries.

We see many talking about fitness, what do you think is the right way to live ‘fitspiration’?

The first step in your wellness journey must be establishing the right mindset. Fitness shouldn’t be about punishing your body for all the food you had eaten. It should really be a celebration of what your body can do, and you should love every minute of it. It’s important to find a fitness routine that you are comfortable with and you actually enjoy. Once you feel that it’s that part of the day you simply cannot do without – you’re on your way!

What i sall in your holistic vision of wellness?

For a lot of married women in our society focusing on self (as opposed to family, job, and other responsibilities) is a challenge, and many women feel guilty about it. By taking time out to exercise, or pursue an activity that you love such as traveling or hiking, you are actually taking care of yourself. We as women need to understand that it’s okay to take time out to ensure we are first and foremost healthy and happy. If we’re not healthy, how can we expect to take care of others? I promote a holistic vision of health which includes mental health care.

Do you believe in no machine, anywhere accessible workout?

I’m a nature lover, and a firm believer that the fresh air you get from exercising outside does wonders. I think we should definitely take advantage of the outdoor activities that are available to us when we travel such as swimming or diving if we’re at a coastal place or even taking a morning jog in a scenic location.

Share tips on maintaining fitness goals for people who wish to have fun and travel but without compromising on their fitness.

Following a healthy and balanced diet is the key to maintaining your fitness goals. While we are tempted to go off diet when on holiday, travel shouldn’t be an excuse to abandon your healthy lifestyle (especially if you travel often).

I don’t restrict myself by calculating every calorie consumed when on holiday but I try to balance my meals. For example, if I know I am going to have a heavy dinner, I stick to a salad or soup for lunch. If I am confronted with a buffet dinner, I tend to eat the salads and the grilled food. You can also pack protein bars and nuts as snacks. I usually carry my stevia (sugar-free sweetener) when on the go, so that I can curb any sugar cravings!

I think solo travel is a beautiful opportunity to thrive fitness in a woman’s life.

I agree. When you are alone, you are able to self-reflect and tap into an energy that you may not be able to explore with people around. The point of traveling solo or exercising alone isn’t to become a loner. You might just discover something new about yourself or develop a unique perspective on things. Be open to the unknown and unexplored. That’s what makes life interesting!

Women are usually afraid of building muscles. Ready to punch this stereotype into rib?

Pure rubbish! Building muscles are about gaining strength, which is essential for both women and men. The notion that “If women lift weights, they will start looking manly” is one of the biggest myths in the industry.

How did you get into fitness?

I was very athletic growing up and used to play basketball, rugby and run track for my school. As I grew older and focused on “making it” in the corporate world, somewhere along the way my health was deprioritized. I decided it was time to get back into shape, and that’s when I was training to compete in Mrs. Asia Universe last year. That’s when I found out about SQUATS and learned the proper way to exercise. As luck would have it, I won the competition and shortly after, became Director of Wellness Initiative (WiN) which is powered by SQUATS. Now I have the unique opportunity to live and breathe fitness, and hopefully, motivate people to lead healthier lives.

Body shaming is rampant among the youth that becomes the reason for them to starve or train intensively to lose weight. What is the correct motivation?

Not everyone’s goal is to lose weight and nor should it be. The goal is to be fit and healthy. For me, fitness has always been more about how it makes you feel not just how you look. That one-hour in the gym or swimming or yoga (whatever works for you and your body) should make you feel good. I’ve always believed that with anything in life if you focus too much on the end-goal, you will never enjoy the process. Give it your best daily, be committed and disciplined, and the results will appear on their own.

How futile is an exercise without the correct diet?

A healthy lifestyle encompasses both nutrition and exercise. The way I think about nutrition is that before eating anything, ask yourself: should I really put this in my body? What is the nutritional benefit of this item? Reading the label also helps. The more ingredients there are that you can’t pronounce, the more likely it is something you should stay away from!

As an unmatched and expert quality conscious fitness forum, how does S.Q.U.A.T.S for Her distinguish itself in the race of fitness clubs, spas, and gym centers?

SQUATS doesn’t provide cookie-cutter solutions. We believe each person is different and has unique challenges and goals. That’s why our individual mentoring focuses on devising plans that are customized, especially for you. If you are not a gym person, we can develop home workouts. If you have an illness or condition, our experts (including several doctors) will ensure your diet plan is customized accordingly.

How would you motivate those stuck in 9 to 5 jobs to be more serious about fitness?

I think fitness is even more critical for people who work stressful jobs and/or have sedentary lifestyles. Fitness and travel are perfect ways to de-stress, and if you can combine the two, it’s a double victory!