Mr. Gay World India 2018 Samarpan Maiti Is Also A Scientist Set On Finding A Cure For Brain Tumor

Meet Samarpan Maiti, Mr. Gay World India 2018, who also secured 2nd place in Mr. Gay World 2018 held in Knysna, South Africa. But it was not for the crown that he participated in the competition, he did it to get a bigger platform to support the entire LGBT community nationally as well as globally.

It was in class 10 when he realized that he wasn’t interested in girls and found himself fascinated by the male models on Fashion television.

“I had sexual interactions with girls when I was in school. I was discovering myself then. But when I was in college I was sure that I was more comfortable with men,” he said to The Times Of India.

“Back in school days, I was bullied for my mannerism by classmates and even by teachers. They used to taunt me as ‘sissy’ ‘Hijra’ and laughed at me,” he wrote on his blog.

He confessed to his family when his mother started looking for a suitable bride for him. His parents were shocked and his sibling implored him to better remain unmarried than marry a guy as it would be shameful for them.

But he chose to face all that life threw his way and today his mother is proud of her son’s success.

“I am really proud of his achievements but at the same time, I am worried. I am not sure how society is going to treat him. God knows how much discrimination is waiting for him in the future,” she said.

But that’s not it! Samarpan is also a rather brilliant scientist who is working towards finding a cure for brain tumor. He is a senior research fellow in the field of cancer drug discovery in an institute in Kolkata, researching on glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of cancer that originates in the brain. He is also working towards the betterment of the LGBTQ community in India.

“I don’t need a crown to do what I do. I’ve been working with villagers and the underprivileged on the rights of sexual minorities. Our government will do only that much in terms of sex education for school kids. If we really want to sensitize, we have to start with the younger generation and that is what I’m doing,” he said.